Saltdogs Drop Series Finale to RedHawks

August 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Fargo, North Dakota - The Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7-2, Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead completed a three-game sweep in the midweek series.

Fargo-Moorhead (45-33) scored seven runs off 10 hits with two errors. Lincoln (30-47) plated two runs with six hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-two minutes in front of 3,302 fans.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Lamar Sparks drew a leadoff walk against Lincoln starter Johnny Blake. Then, Dillon Thomas hit a two-run home run to right field, to make it a 2-0, Fargo-Moorhead lead.

Lincoln cut the deficit in half in the top of the second. Neyfy Castillo led off with a single, then took second on a wild pickoff throw attempt. A Spencer Henson groundout advanced Castillo to third. Then, Max Hewitt hit a high chopper to third, and on the putout, Castillo scored, to make the score, 2-1.

Fargo-Moorhead added two runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Michael Hallquist singled, then stole second and third base. Alec Olund singled, scoring Hallquist, to make the score, 3-1. Nicholas Northcut drew a walk. Then, Aidan Byrne singled, scoring Olund, to make the score, 4-1.

The RedHawks plated another run in the fifth. Facing Lincoln reliever Karan Patel, Jose Sermo, Brendon Dadson, Michael Hallquist and Alec Olund drew consecutive walks, the latter of which scored Sermo, to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, facing Saltdogs reliever Jacob Roberts, Jose Sermo hit a solo home run to right field, to make it 6-1.

Lincoln got back on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth. Facing Fargo-Moorhead reliever Kyle Johnston, Kyle Battle was hit by a pitch, then stole second. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, to put runners at the corners. The next batter, Brody Fahr, grounded out to first, scoring Battle, to make it 6-2.

Fargo-Moorhead added one more in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Matt Mullenbach, Hunter Clanin led off with a single, then stole second. Two batters later, Juan Fernandez singled to put runners at first and third. Then, Jose Sermo hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Clanin, to make the score, 7-2.

In the top of the ninth, Angelo Cabral entered the game to pitch. Neyfy Castillo singled to lead off the inning. Spencer Henson flew out to left for the first out. Then, Gustavo Sosa singled, to put runners at first and second. Cabral struck out Drew DeVine, swinging, for the second out. Then, Kyle Battle popped out to second, for the final out of the game.

RedHawks starter Jake Dykhoff (8-4) earned the win, pitching 6.1 innings, giving up one unearned run off two hits, struck out seven and walked one. Naswell Paulino pitched 0.2 innings and struck out one. Kyle Johnston pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run off two hits and struck out one. Angelo Cabral worked 1.0 inning, gave up two hits and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake (3-6) pitched 4.0 innings, gave up four runs with five hits, struck out five and walked two. Karan Patel pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run off one hit, struck out one and walked four. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run off two hits, struck out one and walked one. Matt Mullenbach worked 1.0 inning, giving up one run off two hits and struck out one.

Offensively for Fargo-Moorhead, Dillon Thomas was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Juan Fernandez was 2-for-5. Jose Sermo was 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Alec Olund was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Aidan Byrne went 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

For the Saltdogs, Brody Fahr was 0-for-4 with an RBI, however, had his consecutive games on-base streak end at 41. Neyfy Castillo was 2-for-4.

The RedHawks will travel to Sioux City to begin a three-game series with the Explorers.

Lincoln continues its six-game road trip by beginning a three-game series at the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Friday night. RHP Dylan Castaneda (2-4, 4.39 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Luke Boyd (3-8, 4.23 ERA) will be on the mound for Winnipeg. First pitch at Blue Cross Park will be at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with live audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs penultimate homestand of the season will begin Tuesday, August 12th, when Lincoln hosts the Sioux Falls Canaries, in the first of a six-game series. Game one is a " Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three (3) school supplies to benefit LPS Community Learning Centers and receive a FREE general admission Ticket - sponsored by Celerion. It will also be " Taco Tuesday", with great specials throughout Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.