Saltdogs Take Series from Explorers

August 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - For the second straight game, the Lincoln Saltdogs scored double-digit runs, and defeated the Sioux City Explorers, 11-2, Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. Lincoln claimed the three-game series, their first over the American Association leaders, this season.

Lincoln (30-44) scored 11 runs off nine hits with no errors. Sioux City (48-27) plated two runs with 11 hits and committed three errors, in a game that lasted three hours and four minutes, in front of 2,512 fans.

The Saltdogs scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Sioux City starting pitcher Peniel Otano, Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the inning with a single. Then, Brody Fahr drew a walk. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Mikey Kane delivered a two-RBI single, to make the score 2-0. Neyfy Castillo drew a walk. Then, Max Hewitt singled. Mikey Kane scored on an error. Drew DeVine reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Castillo to make it 4-0. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa grounded out, scoring DeVine, to put Lincoln ahead 5-0.

Sioux City got on the board in the top of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen, Luis Toribio delivered a two-out single. Then, Abdiel Layer doubled, scoring Toribio, to make the score 5-1.

Lincoln padded its lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Jack Cone was hit by a pitch, advanced on a balk, then took third on a wild pitch. Danny Bautista Jr. flew out to right, but D'Shawn Knowles' throw, back to the infield, bounced away, allowing Cone to score, to make it 6-1. Brody Fahr singled and stole second. The next batter, Mikey Kane, singled, scoring Fahr, to make it a 7-1 Lincoln lead.

The Saltdogs added three more runs in the fifth. Drew DeVine reached on an error. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa singled. A wild pitch scored DeVine. After a Jack Cone fly out, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled. Then, Brody Fahr smacked a base hit, scoring Espinosa and Bautista, Jr, to make it a 10-1 Saltdogs lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rolando Espinosa drew a one-out walk against Explorers reliever Brett Matthews. After a Cone ground out advanced Espinosa to second, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, scoring Espinosa, to make it 11-1.

The Explorers plated a run in the top of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Karan Patel, Abdiel Layer doubled. Torin Montgomery reached on an infield single. Then, Landon Barnes delivered an RBI groundout, scoring Layer, to make the score 11-2.

Sean Mullen came on to pitch for Lincoln in the top of the ninth. Zac Vooletich flew out to left. After D'Shawn Knowles walked, and took second on defensive indifference, Joshua Day struck out. Then, Mullen got Luis Toribio to ground out to second, for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (6-6) picked up the win, pitching 5.2 innings, giving up one run off eight hits, struck out three and walked two. Dylan Beck pitched 1.1 innings, struck out two and walked one. Karan Patel pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run off two hits and struck out one. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning and walked one.

Sioux City starter Peniel Otano (1-6) suffered the loss, pitching 4.2 innings, yielding ten runs, four earned, off seven hits, struck out five and walked four. Ben DeTaeye pitched 1.1 innings and gave up one hit. Brett Matthews worked 2.0 innings, surrendered one run off one hit, and walked two.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Brody Fahr went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, plus extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 39. Mikey Kane was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Drew DeVine was 0-for-5 and drove in one run. Rolando Espinosa was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

For the Explorers, D'Shawn Knowles was 2-for-4. Abdiel Layer was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Torin Montgomery was 4-for-4. Landon Barnes was 0-for-1 with a run batted in.

Sioux City will travel home and begin a three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Tuesday night.

Lincoln will embark on a six-game road trip, beginning Tuesday night at the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The first game of the three-game series will begin at 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-3, 6.65 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs. RHP Kyle Crigger (6-4, 2.71 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

