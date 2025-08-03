RailCats Win Back-And-Forth Affair with Lake Country

(Gary, IN) - One day after a 12-1 defeat, the Gary SouthShore RailCats bounced back in a big way, taking down the Lake Country DockHounds 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Steel Yard to win the series finale.

Despite giving up a run in the third, the RailCats responded with two of their own in the bottom half, sparked by a two-run single from Jairus Richards. In the bottom of the third, the RailCats started off the rally with two outs and nobody on-base. Xavier Valentin roped a two-out single, setting up Richards for the two-RBI hit.

Xavier Valentin later added to the lead with a clutch two-RBI double in the eighth, finishing 2-for-4 on the day.

RailCat starter Deyni Olivero pitched a quality start, going six innings allowing three earned runs and picking up the win. Nate Alexander was the Northshore Health player of the game, as he pitched the seventh and eighth innings. Alexander struck-out four batters over two innings, and got out of a jam in the eighth to keep the lead at 4-3.

Lake Country starter Connor Fenlong took the loss as he went five innings allowing five runs to put his record at 1-5 for the season. RailCat closer and all-star Jacob Coats closed the door in the ninth, going scoreless in that inning and recording his 6th save of the season.

The RailCats (26-49) now travel to face the Cleburne Railroaders for a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled at 7:06 from La Morderna Field. Broadcasts will be available on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr and WE.FM 95.9.







