Diaz Goes the Distance, RailCats Fall One Run Short

August 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) Back at home after a clean sweep of the Sioux Falls Canaries, the Gary SouthShore RailCats welcomed in the Lake Country DockHounds for Union Night from the US Steel Yard.

Andres Diaz made the start for Gary and it took just one hitter for Lake Country to get on the board. Ray Zuberer got a mistake and hammered it for a home run. The DockHounds added a second run when Luke Roskam sent Brian O'Keefe home.

Diaz and 'Hounds starter Gabriel Aguilera would match zeros until Aguilera headed out of the game in the fifth. In the bottom of the ninth, Elvis Peralta slashed a ball through the left side to get the RailCats on the board 2-1.

The RailCats threatened in the eighth and ninth, but could not break through against the Lake Country bullpen and the 'Cats fell one run short. Andres Diaz threw his second complete game going the full nine, allowing two runs and striking out eight.

The RailCats record goes to 25-48 after the first game of the new month of August. The two clubs will meet up again tomorrow at 4:00 for Witches and Wizards night. RHP Peyton Long will make the start against RHp Dominic Cancellieri.

