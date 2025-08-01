Late Game Heroics Fuel Canaries Victory
August 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Kansas City, KS - Matt Ruiz smacked a two-out RBI triple in the top of the ninth inning that proved to be the difference on Friday as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Kansas City 2-1 at Legends Field.
Neither team recorded a hit through three innings but Jabari Henry crushed a solo homerun to open the top of the fourth. The Monarchs went on to tie the game with an RBI double in the bottom half.
The 1-1 tie held until Jordan Barth drew a two-out walk in the top of the ninth and scored on Ruiz's triple. Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom half to earn his eighth save and push the Canaries' record to 42-30 on the season.
Tanner Brown allowed a run over six innings and struck out seven while Ryan Richardson earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Canaries will look to clinch the three-game series Saturday at 6:35pm.
