Late Game Heroics Fuel Canaries Victory

August 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - Matt Ruiz smacked a two-out RBI triple in the top of the ninth inning that proved to be the difference on Friday as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Kansas City 2-1 at Legends Field.

Neither team recorded a hit through three innings but Jabari Henry crushed a solo homerun to open the top of the fourth. The Monarchs went on to tie the game with an RBI double in the bottom half.

The 1-1 tie held until Jordan Barth drew a two-out walk in the top of the ninth and scored on Ruiz's triple. Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom half to earn his eighth save and push the Canaries' record to 42-30 on the season.

Tanner Brown allowed a run over six innings and struck out seven while Ryan Richardson earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Canaries will look to clinch the three-game series Saturday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.