Cougars Win Fourth Straight Behind Arm of Ash

August 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - With only three hits and two runs allowed, Konnor Ash put on one of his best pitching performances of the season striking out nine over eight innings of work and steering the ship for the Kane County Cougars win over the Fargo-Morehead RedHawks Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Ash (7-2) had his stuff working early striking out the side to start the top of the first. The Cougars (35-36) got the scoring started against Jake Dykhoff (7-4) in the bottom of the second. Claudio Finol picked up his 16th double of the year. Then on the next at bat, Zane Spinn looped a single into centerfield scoring Finol and giving the Cougars an early 1-0 lead. Kane County would strike against the RedHawks (40-33) in the bottom of the third. Trendon Craig worked a walk, and then was doubled over to third off the bat of Alex McGarry. Then, the American Association Hitter of the Month, Marcus Chiu drove in his 30th RBI in the last 23 games and gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

The RedHawks tacked on their first and only run of the game in the seventh inning. Dillon Thomas doubled to lead off the inning, the first hit of the game for the RedHawks. He'd reach third on a wild pitch, and then Jose Sermo flew out to left, but hit it deep enough to score Thomas and cut the lead to 2-1. After Ash's impressive eight innings of work, Jake Gozzo entered the game in the ninth, primed for his 11th save of the season. After giving up a leadoff single to Thomas, Gozzo worked a double play for the first two outs. He then struck out Brendon Dadson to end the game, giving the Cougars a series opener victory and their fourth straight win, the longest win streak for the Cougars this season.

The second game of the three-game series between the Cougars and RedHawks will be played tomorrow night, August 2nd at Northwestern Medicine Field. It will be "No Soup For You!" night with a special guest appearance from Larry Thomas from Seinfeld. There will also be postgame fireworks. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







