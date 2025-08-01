Cobos Leads Saltdogs to Victory

August 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - Franny Cobos provided a quality start and Neyfy Castillo had a three-hit night, leading the Lincoln Saltdogs to a 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen, Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln salvaged the final game of the three-game series, plus claimed the season series over the Milkmen with the win, five games to four.

Lincoln (28-43) scored seven runs off ten hits and had no errors. Milwaukee (30-41) plated one run with five hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-one minutes, in front of 2,507 fans.

Milwaukee jumped on the scoreboard right away. On the second pitch of the game, Scott Ota hit a home run to right, off Lincoln starter Franny Cobos, to make it a 1-0 Milkmen lead.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the first. Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk against Milwaukee starter Juan Diaz. Then, Brody Fahr singled, to put runners at first and second. With Fahr's single, the left-handed hitting Lincoln second baseman extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 36 games. Then, Saltdogs newcomer Mikey Kane reached on a fielder's choice, which forced out Fahr and second, and advanced Bautista, Jr. to third, with one out. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo, singled, bringing home Bautista, Jr., to tie the game at 1-1.

Lincoln took the lead and put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Bautista, Jr. tripled to right-centerfield. Then, Brody Fahr drew a walk. The next batter, Mikey Kane, recorded his first hit as a Saltdog with a single, bringing in Bautista, Jr., to put Lincoln ahead, 2-1. A wild pitch scored Fahr, to make it 3-1. Then, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Kane, to make it a 4-1 Lincoln lead. Milwaukee went to the bullpen and brought in Tahnaj Thomas, to pitch. A wild pitch advanced Castillo to second. Then, Drew DeVine walked. The next batter, Max Hewitt, singled, scoring Castillo, to make it 5-1. Then, Rolando Espinosa drew a walk. Gustavo Sosa, batting for the second time in the inning, singled, scoring DeVine and Hewitt, to make it a 7-1 Lincoln advantage.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth. Lincoln brought in newcomer David Shaw to pitch. The left-handed reliever walked Chase Estep to begin the inning. Then, Erik Ostberg reached on a fielder's choice, however, Estep was forced out at second, for the first out. Then, Andy Blake flew out to right for out number two. Shaw wrapped the game up by striking out Baron Radcliffe looking, ending the Saltdogs six-game losing streak.

Saltdogs pitcher Franny Cobos (5-0) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one run off three hits, struck out two and walked one. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Sean Mullen worked 1.0 inning, giving up two hits. David Shaw, in his Saltdogs debut, pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one.

Milwaukee starter Juan Diaz (4-3) took the loss after throwing 4.2 innings, yielding five runs off seven hits, struck out three and walked two. Tahnaj Thomas faced four batters without recording an out, surrendering two runs off two hits and walked two. Logan Snow pitched 1.1 innings and gave up one hit. Eric Chalus worked 2.0 innings and struck out two.

Offensively for Lincoln, Brody Fahr was 2-for-3. Mikey Kane went 1-for-4, in his Saldogs debut, and drove in one run. Neyfy Castillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Max Hewitt went 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Gustavo Sosa was 1-for-4 with two runs batted in.

For the Milkmen, Scott Ota was 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Parker Lester was 2-for-3.

Milwaukee returns to Franklin, Wisconsin to host the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a three-game series, beginning Friday.

Lincoln continues its six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers. Game one of the series is Friday night. RHP Johnny Blake (3-4, 5.82 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs. RHP Kyle Marman (5-3, 2.81 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday night's game is " Fireworks Friday" with postgame fireworks sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. It's also " Free Shirt Friday", with shirts thrown out in between innings sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, it's the " Arc of Lincoln - Disability Empowerment Night". For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







