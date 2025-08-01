Goldsberry's Quality Start Not Enough

August 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Blake Goldsberry

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Blake Goldsberry hurled a gem in a heartbreaking loss for the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs dropped a key opening game against the Sioux Falls Canaries 2-1 at Legends Field. A go-ahead two-out triple by Matt Ruiz in the ninth inning was just enough to will the visitors to victory.

Ruiz flared a fly ball to deep center field, which rolled out of the glove of Kansas City (41-32) center fielder Yoyner Fajardo.

Goldsberry excelled from his opening pitch. The right-hander delivered three no-hit innings to keep the Canaries in check.

Goldsberry delivered seven complete innings and allowed just one run on two hits.

Sioux Falls (42-30) took the lead off a leadoff home run by Jabari Henry in the fourth inning.

The Monarchs rallied in the bottom of the fourth. Jorge Bonifacio and Micah Pries tagged Canaries' starter Tanner Brown with back-to-back doubles to knot the game at one. Pries extended his on-base streak to 15 games since joining the Monarchs.

Brown put together a quality start of his own. The southpaw delivered six innings with just one earned run and seven strikeouts in a no-decision.

Goldsberry retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced to complete seven complete innings. The former Triple-A arm finished with five strikeouts in the no-decision.

Kansas City left runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings. Pries drilled a line drive in the seventh, robbed of a base hit by Mike Hart. Hart dove to his left to knock the ball down and take it to the bag to strand the bases loaded.

Sioux Falls snagged the late lead in the ninth inning. Kansas City brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning, but failed to muster up anything more.

The Monarchs and Canaries continue their three-game series on Disney Night at Legends Field. First pitch Saturday night is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

