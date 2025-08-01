Marman and Knowles Power Explorers Over Saltdogs

Lincoln, Nebraska - Kyle Marman threw seven innings while D'Shawn Knowles hit two home runs and the Sioux City Explorers defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 7-2, Friday night at Haymarket Park. Sioux City claimed the first game of the weekend three-game series, plus claimed the season series over the Saltdogs.

Sioux City (48-25) scored seven runs with 11 hits and committed one error. Lincoln (28-44) had two runs off seven hits with no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-two minutes, in front of 5.011 fans.

The Explorers scored two runs in the top of the first. Austin Davis led off the game with a single, against Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, then stole second, plus took third on a balk. Two batters later D'Shawn Knowles singled, scoring Davis, to make it 1-0. The next batter, Joshua Day, walked. Then, Luis Toribio doubled, scoring Knowles, to make it 2-0.

In the top of the second, Sioux City doubled its lead. With one out, Austin Davis doubled. Two batters later, D'Shawn Knowles homered to right-centerfield, to make it a 4-0 Explorers lead.

Lincoln jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Gustavo Sosa led off the inning with a single against Sioux City starter Kyle Marman and took second when Austin Davis threw the ball in from center field to first base, and it wildly bounced away. The next batter, Jack Cone, drew a walk. Two batters later, Brody Fahr hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Sosa, to make it 4-1. The next batter, Mikey Kane, singled, scoring Cone, to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Sioux City pushed its lead to three in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Abdiel Layer hit a solo home run, just inside the left field foul pole, to make it a 5-2 Explorers lead.

D'Shawn Knowles would deliver for Sioux City again, in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Henry George walked, against Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts, then stole second. The next batter, Knowles, hit his second two-run home run of the night, this one to right field, to make it a 7-2 Sioux City advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, Explorers reliever Nate Gercken got Max Hewitt to fly out to center, then struck out Rolando Espinosa for the second out. Gustavo Sosa drew a walk, however, Gercken struck out Jack Cone swinging, to end the game.

Sioux City starter Kyle Marman (6-3) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up two runs off six hits, struck out ten and walked two. Ben DeTaeye pitched 0.2 innings, yielding one hit and struck out one. Nate Gercken earned the save (1) pitching 1.1 innings, struck out two and walked one.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake (3-5) took the loss, working 5.2 innings, surrendering five runs off eight hits, struck out five and walked two. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.1 innings and gave up one hit. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out one and walked one. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning giving up two runs off one hit, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively for the Explorers, Austin Davis was 2-for-5. D'Shawn Knowles went 4-for-5 with a pair of two-run home runs and five RBIs. Luis Toribio was 2-for-3 and drove in one run. Abdiel Layer was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

For Lincoln, Brody Fahr was 2-for-4 with an RBI and extended his consecutive game on-base streak to 37 games. Mikey Kane was 3-for-4.

