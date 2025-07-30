Saltdogs Unable to Keep up with Milkmen

July 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Milwaukee Milkmen broke up a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth inning and went on to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs, 12-4, Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. Milwaukee won its fourth in a row, while the Saltdogs suffered their fifth straight loss.

Milwaukee (29-40) scored 12 runs off 18 hits with no errors. Lincoln (27-42) plated four runs with eight hits and committed two errors, in a game that lasted three hours and nine minutes, in front of 2.079 fans.

The Milkmen started the scoring in the top of the third inning. Facing Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen, Scott Ota, Delvin Perez, and Chase Estep started the inning with consecutive singles. Then, Erik Ostberg hit a bouncing ball to second, and an error by Brody Fahr allowed the runners to advance, scoring Ota, to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Baron Radcliffe singled, scoring Perez, to make it 2-0. Then, Joe Gray hit a sacrifice fly to center, bringing home Estep, to make it a 3-0 Milwaukee lead.

Lincoln responded in the bottom of the third. Max Hewitt began the inning with a single, off Milkmen starter Matt Walker. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa doubled in the right-centerfield gap, scoring Hewitt, to make it 3-1. Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk. Two batters later, Jack Dragum did the same, to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Espinosa to make it 3-2. Then, Neyfy Castillo hit a two-run double to put Lincoln in front, 4-3.

Milwaukee tied the game in the top of the fourth. Scott Ota reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. Then, Delvin Perez singled, scoring Ota, to tie the game at 4-4.

The Milkmen grabbed the lead for good in the top of the fifth. Andy Blake and Baron Radcliffe began the inning with back-to-back singles. Then, Joe Gray drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Parker Lester, hit a two-RBI single, to make it a 6-4, Milwaukee lead. The next batter, Glenn Santiago, hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Gray, to put the Milkmen ahead, 7-4.

In the top of the sixth, Baron Radcliffe drew a two-out walk, against Lincoln reliever Dylan Beck. Then, Joe Gray singled. The next batter, Parker Lester, drove in Radcliff with a base hit, to make it 8-4.

Milwaukee added two more runs in the top of the seventh. Scott Ota hit the second pitch of the inning into the Milkmen bullpen for a solo home run, making the score 9-4. Two batters later, Chase Estep drew a walk, then stole second. After a fly out to center from Erik Ostberg for the second out, Andy Blake hit a high pop up between the mound and the plate, which Rolando Espinosa was unable to catch, allowing Estep to score, putting Milwaukee ahead, 10-4.

The Milkmen scored two more runs in the top of the ninth. Facing Saltdogs reliever Jack Cone, Andy Blake singled, with one out. Then, Baron Radcliffe hit a two-run home run to left field, to make the score 12-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Milwaukee reliever Aaron Mishoulam retired Lincoln in order, striking out Rolando Espinosa looking, to end the game.

Milwaukee starter Matt Walker (3-2) pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four runs off six hits, struck out four and walked two. Brady Puckett pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Matt Givin worked 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Terry Busse pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit. Aaron Mishoulam pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (5-6) pitched 5.0 innings, yielding seven runs, six earned, off ten hits, struck out two and walked four. Dylan Beck pitched 1.2 innings, surrendering three runs off three hits, struck out two and walked three. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two hits and struck out two. Jack Cone pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off three hits and struck out one.

Offensively for the Milkmen, Scott Ota was 4-for-6 with a solo home run. Delvin Perez was 4-for-6 with an RBI. Andy Blake was 2-for-6. Baron Radcliffe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Joe Gray was 2-for-5 and drove in one run. Parker Lester was 2-for-5 and drove in three runs. Glenn Santiago was 0-for-5 with one run batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Drew DeVine and Max Hewitt both went 2-for-4. Rolando Espinosa was 1-for-4 with one run batted in.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-2, 6.00 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Davis Welch (2-4, 5.17 ERA) will take the mound for Milwaukee. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

