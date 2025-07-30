Rain Shortened Game Leads to RailCats 2-0 Win

(Sioux Falls, SD) The Gary SouthShore RailCats hit the road to Sioux Falls to face the red-hot Sioux Falls Canaries. The Canaries had just come off a four-game sweep of the Lake Country DockHounds and the RailCats had just dropped three of four against the Sioux City Explorers.

Deyni Olivero made the start for the RailCats and was impressive, facing the minimum in the first three innings. In the top of the fourth inning, Joe Suozzi doubled down the left field line to score Jairus Richards and Jake Guenther to move the 'Cats ahead 2-0.

Olivero allowed a triple to Matt Ruiz and walked Jabari Henry and the Canaries were threatening. The RailCats starter would settle in and induce a pop out and a double play to get out unscathed.

In the bottom of the sixth the rain rolled through Sioux Falls delaying the game. After a few hours the field was no longer in playable conditions and the RailCats won 2-0. Olivero got the win, his first since May 15 against Cleburne.

The RailCats record now stands at 23-47 with the Canaries falling to 41-28. Gary SouthShore plays again tomorrow at 6:35 PM with RHP Ernesto Zaragoza taking the hill. Sioux Falls will pitch LHP Cade Torgerson.

The RailCats return home for a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds with Union Night on August 1st, Witches and Wizards Night on August 2nd and Bike an Inning Presented by Partners for Clean Air on August 3rd. Tickets are available at Tixr.com/RailCats or by calling the box office at 219-882-2255.







