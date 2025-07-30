Goldeyes Fall to Fargo-Moorhead

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (39-32) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-42) Tuesday evening at Blue Cross Park by a score of 4-2.

After three and a half innings of scoreless baseball, Keshawn Lynch and Matthew Warkentin reached on singles before Roby Enríquez ripped a two-run double off the centre field wall to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.

The RedHawks responded in the top of the fifth when Nicholas Northcut hit a solo home run to left-centre field to cut the deficit to 2-1. With two outs, Aidan Byrne and Lamar Sparks reached base, setting up José Sermo, who lined a two-run single to centre to push Fargo-Moorhead ahead 3-2.

In the ninth, Dillon Thomas added insurance with a solo home run to right field, extending the RedHawks' lead to 4-2.

Kyle Crigger (W, 6-4) was outstanding for Fargo-Moorhead, earning the win after 8.2 innings in which he allowed two runs on eight hits, walked one, and struck out six. Garrett Alexander (S, 9) recorded his ninth save of the year by fanning the only batter he faced.

Jesse Galindo (L, 2-5) took the loss for Winnipeg, working 4.2 innings and surrendering three runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Tasker Strobel followed with 2.1 scoreless frames, giving up two hits, walking one, and striking out three. Ryder Yakel finished the game, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two in two innings.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks wrap up their three-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Mitchell Lambson (7-3, 4.05 ERA) gets the start for Winnipeg, while Fargo-Moorhead counters with Kolby Kiser (2-3, 4.05 ERA).

