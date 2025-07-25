Dogs Can't Ketchup Late as Goldeyes Win Thriller

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-38) returned home in winning fashion Thursday evening, edging the Chicago Dogs (36-30) by a score of 6-5 at Blue Cross Park to open a four-game series.

Chicago struck first in the top of the second when Chance Sisco doubled in TJ Hopkins to give the Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Winnipeg responded in the bottom of the third with a burst of offense. Tripp Clark tied the game with a double that scored Ramón Bramasco, followed by a go-ahead single from Max Murphy to plate Jacob Robson. Roby Enríquez capped the inning with a single to bring in Clark, giving the Goldeyes a 3-1 advantage.

The Goldeyes added to their lead in the fourth when Bramasco lifted a sacrifice fly to score Ray-Patrick Didder and make it 4-1.

Chicago cut the deficit to one in the fifth on a two-run home run by Henry Kusiak, but the Goldeyes responded in the seventh. Murphy delivered again with a two-run single, scoring Robson and Clark to restore a three-run cushion at 6-3.

The Dogs rallied in the ninth when Howard Rodríguez hit a two-run homer to left, trimming the lead to 6-5. Chicago then brought the go-ahead run to the plate after Jacob Teter singled, but Ryder Yakel secured the win by retiring Hopkins on a deep fly to right field.

Mitchell Lambson (W, 7-3) earned the win for Winnipeg, working six innings and allowing three runs on nine hits, with one walk and one strikeout. Yakel (S, 3) recorded his third save of the season with a two-inning effort, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three.

Chicago starter Keoni Cavaco (L, 3-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs over five innings on nine hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

Out of the Dogs' bullpen, Eric Lin worked a scoreless sixth, while Zach Davidson allowed two runs in the seventh. Brock Bell pitched a clean eighth with one strikeout.

The series continues Friday evening at Blue Cross Park. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Zan Rose (2-5, 6.85 ERA) takes the mound for Winnipeg, while Jack Nedrow (1-1, 2.50 ERA) is expected to start for Chicago.

