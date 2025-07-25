RailCats Bounce Back with Offensive Explosion

July 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) On Star Wars Night and Fireworks Friday at the Steel Yard, the Gary SouthShore RailCats bested the Sioux City Explorers 8-6 on the night.

A night after losing 8-3 with four RailCat errors, the 'Cats responded with an offensive showdown 24 hours later. In the two-run victory, the RailCats tallied 13 hits and scored in three different innings.

Five RailCats had multi-hit games, and two other 'Cats recorded a hit. LG Castillo was Friday's player of the game, going 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI's.

The RailCats got on the board first in the opening frame, putting three runs on the board. Sioux City then tied the game 3-3 in the fourth with a solo home run by D'shawn Knowles. In the bottom of the fourth, Gary put up three more runs, mainly with an LG Castillo two-RBI double.

The Explorers threatened in the later innings, but one more RailCat run in the sixth slated the final score at 8-6. Marcos Gonzalez roped an RBI double, scoring Jairus Richards.

The RailCats improve to 22-45 and host the Sioux City Explorers for two more games on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to win their fifth consecutive home series. Andres Diaz will get the start for Gary SouthShore for a 4:00 p.m first pitch at the Steel Yard. Tickets are available on www.tixr.com/RailCats or call the Box Office at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.