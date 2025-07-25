Triple-A Speedster Fajardo Signs with Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A leadoff bat with elite speed has signed with the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs are welcoming utility man Yoyner Fajardo to the squad, the four-time league champions announced Friday.

Fajardo, 26, is a former Pirates, Twins and Mariners prospect who played 49 games with Double-A Arkansas earlier this season. His speed has turned heads throughout his career, including a 50-steal season in 2023 while in the Twins organization.

"Yoyner Fajardo is a great pickup for us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's a high-OBP, high-average guy with speed, and he can play infield and outfield. He gives us a speed element to our lineup that I think we're lacking a bit. I think he's really going to help our ball club."

Fajardo is expected to make his Monarchs debut in their game against Kane County Friday night. In a corresponding move, outfielder Alex McGarry was traded to the Cougars for a player to be named later.

The Monarchs (39-27) hold the second-best record in the American Association with a little over a month left in the regular season.

Fajardo is in his seventh pro season and will make his Partner League debut with the Monarchs. He owns a career .367 on-base percentage in the minor leagues.

Originally a Pirates prospect, Fajardo rose to High-A with Pittsburgh before the Twins claimed him in the minor league Rule 5 Draft following the 2022 season.

The Santo Domingo native was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the twins in 2023, batting .305 with an .820 OPS to go with his 50 steals.

Fajardo was traded back to the Pirates in June 2024 and moved to the Mariners organization as a free agent last offseason. In 49 Double-A games in 2025 he posted a .248 batting average and .615 OPS with 11 stolen bases.

He also has two years of experience in the Dominican winter league with Gigantes.

