RedHawks Pull Away from Saltdogs

July 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Fargo, North Dakota- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took the opening game of a three-game series with a 10-2 decision over the Lincoln Saltdogs, Friday night. With the loss, Lincoln trails the RedHawks by 7.5 games for fourth place in the American Association West Division, with 34 games to play.

Fargo-Moorhead (35-32) scored 10 runs off 15 hits and committed one error. Lincoln (27-39) had two runs with seven hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-six minutes in front of 3,667 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Lincoln took the lead in the top of the first. Facing RedHawks starting pitcher Jake Dykhoff, Danny Bautista Jr. singled. Then, an errant pickoff throw advanced Bautista, Jr. to second base. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo drew a walk. Then, Spencer Henson was at the plate and fouled off a 1-2 pitch. On the swing, Henson suffered discomfort in his left wrist and was forced to leave the game. Jack Dragum pinch-hit for Henson and singled to right, to load the bases. Then, Yusniel Diaz hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Bautista, Jr. to make it a 1-0, Lincoln lead.

The RedHawks grabbed the lead, for good, in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, Jose Sermo and Brandon Dodson delivered back-to-back singles, and advanced on a wild pitch. Three batters later, Nicholas Northcut smacked a two-rbi double, to put Fargo-Moorhead ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Lamar Sparks led off with a double. Then, Dillon Thomas singled, scoring Sparks, to make it 3-1. Two batters later, Jose Sermo hit a two-run home run to left, making it a 5-1 RedHawks lead.

Fargo-Moorhead extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Hallquist led off with a double and took third on a Johnny Blake balk. Two batters later, Aiden Byrne singled, scoring Hallquist, to make it 6-1. Lamar Sparks singled. Two batters later, Juan Fernandez brought in Byrne with a single, to make it 7-1.

Lincoln got back on the board in the top of the sixth. Brody Fahr extended his consecutive game on-base streak to 31 games with a leadoff double. After Neyfy Castillo struck out, Jack Dragum grounded out to second, advancing Fahr to third. Then, Yusniel Diaz reached on an infield single, scoring Fahr, to make it 7-2.

The RedHawks got the run right back in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Karan Patel, Aiden Byrne and Lamar Sparks led off with back-to-back singles. Then, Byrne stole third. Two batters later, Juan Fernandez hit a soft grounder to third, which scored Byrne to make it 8-2.

Fargo-Moorhead added another run in the bottom of the seventh. Against reliever Dylan Beck, Brandon Dodson and Alec Olund drew back-to-back walks. Two batters later, Nicholas Northcut walked, to load the bases. Then, Aiden Byrne hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Dodson, to make it 9-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dillon Thomas hit a Beck 3-1 pitch over the wall in right field, for a solo home run, to make it a 10-2, RedHawks lead.

Angelo Cabral came on in the top of the ninth and retired the Saltdogs in order, to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Jake Dykhoff (7-3) earned the win, pitching 5.2 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, off five hits, struck out two and walked one. Naswell Paulino pitched 1.1 innings, struck out one and walked two. Kyle Johnston worked 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Angelo Cabral pitched a clean ninth inning.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake (3-4) took the loss, pitching 3.2 innings, yielding seven runs off ten hits and struck out three. Karan Patel pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one run off four hits and struck out one. Dylan Beck pitched 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs off one hit, struck out three and walked three.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Lamar Sparks was 3-for-5. Dillon Thomas was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a solo home run. Juan Fernandez was 1-for-5 and drove in two runs. Jose Sermo was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run. Michael Hallquist was 2-for-4. Nicholas Northcut was 1-for-3 and had two RBIs. Aiden Byrne was 2-for-4 and had two runs batted in.

For Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-3. Jack Dragum came off the bench and went 2-for-4. Yusinel Diaz was 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.

Game two of the series is Saturday night. RHP Nate Blain (4-2, 3.84 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Shane Barringer (1-0, 1.42 ERA) will take the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch will be 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, and audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next homestand begins on Tuesday, July 29th, when Lincoln opens a three-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen, at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game is a " Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three children's personal hygiene items to benefit "BraveBe Child Advocacy Center" and receive a FREE general admission ticket, which is sponsored by Celerion. Also, it's " Taco Tuesday", with great specials throughout Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







