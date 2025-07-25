5-Run 8th Sinks RailCats

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats lost 8-3 to the Sioux City Explorers on Thursday night at the Steel Yard. Despite a solid start from RailCats pitcher Ernesto Zaragoza, who threw six scoreless innings on six strikeouts - the RailCats couldn't hold off a late rally from Sioux City.

Sioux City put up only four hits but plated eight runs. A huge reason why was the error bug from Gary SouthShore's defense. The RailCats committed four errors, and only two of Sioux City's eight runs were earned.

The eighth inning is where the 'Cats defense came apart at the seams. The Explorers scored five runs in the eighth and had 10 batters come up to the plate. In Thursday's loss, the Explorers also recorded 16 stolen bases, tying the record for most in a game in league history.

At one point in Thursday's game, the RailCats took a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Heading into the fifth down 2-1, Gary recorded three hits with two of them being doubles. LG Castillo and Jairus Richards sent back-to-back doubles to left field to score two runs.

After the all-star break, the RailCats fell to 21-45, and are now 9-11 in the month of July. Friday night's starter will be Andres Diaz for the RailCats as they host the Explorers for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch for Star Wars Night at the ballpark. Tickets are available on Tixr.com/RailCatsBaseball.com or call the box office at 219-882-2255.







