Cougars Survive Monarchs' Comeback in 3-2 Win

July 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In a back-and-forth game, the Kane County Cougars came out on top against the Kansas City Monarch Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field clinching at least a series split.

The Cougars (30-35) struck first this time around in the second inning against Josh Hendrickson (7-3) when Armond Upshaw blasted a no-doubt home run over the left centerfield wall giving the Cougars an early 1-0 lead. In the third inning, the Cougars hit pay dirt again when Darryl Jackson worked a walk to lead off the inning. A few batters later, Marcus Chiu roped a double into left centerfield, scoring Darrly Jackson on a bang-bang play at the plate, and extending the lead to 2-0.

For the Monarchs (39-28), they were finally able to get to Jack Fox in the fourth inning. Ross Adolph doubled himself aboard, and a single by Alvaro Gonzalez into rightfield on the next at-bat scored Adolph and cut the lead to 2-1. They would add onto that in the top of the sixth. Blake Rutherford reached on an error, and then Alvarez struck again with his second RBI on the game to tie the game up 2-2.

Zach Veen (2-1) steadied the ship and kept the score tied, setting the stage for a Cougar comeback.

In the seventh inning, that's exactly what happened. Oscar Santos shot a single into centerfield. Nick Dalesandro layed down a bunt to move Santos to second, setting up Trendon Craig to smoke a single into leftfield. Santos raced around third and with a close play at home, was called safe giving the Cougars a late 3-2 lead.

The lead would hold behind a strong outing by Jake Gozzo, who picked up a four-out save for his ninth of the year and clinched the game for the Cougars for back-to-back wins against the Monarchs.

Game 3 between the Monarchs and Cougars will take place tomorrow night at 6:30 PM at Northwestern Medicine Field. It will be Christmas in July Night with a special Jack Skellington bobblehead giveaway and post-game fireworks. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.