Cougars Edge Monarchs in Thriller

July 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Kane County Cougars)

GENEVA, Ill. - Baseball is a game of inches, and the Kansas City Monarchs came up a few inches short Friday night.

The Kane County Cougars brought across two key runs on close plays at the plate in a 3-2 victory over the Monarchs at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Oscar Santos scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on an RBI single from Trendon Craig, getting in just ahead of the tag from Kansas City catcher Ryan Leitch. It would hold up as the game winner in a tight, tense affair.

Alvaro Gonzalez delivered a pair of RBI singles for the Monarchs in his return to the starting lineup.

Yoyner Fajardo made an impressive catch at the left-field wall in his Kansas City debut.

The Cougars took the early lead in the second on a solo home run from Armond Upshaw, his fifth of the season.

Marcus Chiu knocked an RBI double in the third to score Darryl Jackson on a very close play at home plate, making it 2-0 Cougars.

Gonzalez's RBI knocks came in the fourth and sixth, the latter tying the game. The Monarchs loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but did not score.

Kansas City starter Josh Hendrickson allowed three runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings of work. He walked three and struck out six.

Cougars starter Jack Fox exited with a no-decision, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Jake Gozzo got the final four outs of the game to earn the save for Kane County.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Cougars continue their four-game series Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Blake Goldsberry will start for Kansas City against Kane County's Konnor Ash, who was the starting pitcher for the East Division in the league All-Star Game last week. Fans can tune in to the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and Facebook Live.

