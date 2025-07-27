Glendinning Leads Monarchs to Dramatic Win

July 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Robbie Glendinning hit two home runs to lead the Kansas City Monarchs to a dramatic 9-7 win over the Kane County Cougars Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Glendinning tied the game with a solo shot in the sixth inning, helping erase an early 3-0 Cougars lead. He capped off a four-run ninth for the Monarchs with a two-run blast, his 13th of the season.

The Monarchs took a 5-3 lead in the seventh, only for Kane County to tie the score in the bottom of the inning. Glendinning's blast made it 9-5 in the ninth, allowing the Monarchs to hold on for the victory.

Kansas City (40-29) is the third American Association team to record its 40th win this season.

Monarchs starter Daniel Martinez delivered one of his most impressive starts of the season, striking out nine across six innings. The California native retired 10 straight hitters at one point including a string of five straight strikeouts.

The Cougars (31-36) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings. Kansas City plated their first run in the third on a two-out double from Jorge Bonifacio, one of two RBIs for the former Royal.

Jaylyn Williams made it 3-2 with a two-out RBI single in the fourth, and Glendinning's first home run leveled the score at three in the sixth.

Cougars starter Westin Muir threw five solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Kansas City took a 5-3 lead in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk from Bonifacio and a sacrifice fly from Micah Pries.

Three straight extra-base hits tied the game back up for Kane County, with Josh Allen and Marcus Chiu contributing RBI knocks.

The Monarchs took the lead against Cougars closer Jake Gozzo. Micah Pries hit a two-run single that deflected off Gozzo's lower body to make it 7-5, setting the stage for Glendinning's second home run.

Marcus Chiu hit a two-run homer of his own in the bottom of the ninth, but Jeff Hakanson retired the next two men he faced to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs have Monday off before heading to Sioux City for a crucial three-game series against the division rival Explorers. Tuesday's game starts at 7:05 p.m. on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







American Association Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.