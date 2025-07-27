Sioux City Scores 5 Unanswered Runs to Take Series from RailCats

July 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Sioux City Explorers used a late surge to defeat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Steel Yard, clinching the series victory.

The game lasted over six hours on Sunday as a three hour rain delay put a damper on things. After five scoreless innings, Sioux City broke through with two runs in the sixth and never looked back. Shortstop Joshua Day delivered the big blow, driving in four runs on three hits, including a two-run double.

Gary's only run came in the fifth inning off the bat of Cooper Edwards. Edwards scored Jake Hoover from second on an RBI single into left. Gary starter Peyton Long allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings and took the loss. Offensively, the 'Cats mustered just five hits and stranded seven.

The RailCats will not travel to take on the Sioux Falls Canaries for a three game series.







