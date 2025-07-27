Sioux City Scores 5 Unanswered Runs to Take Series from RailCats
July 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
(Gary, IN) - The Sioux City Explorers used a late surge to defeat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Steel Yard, clinching the series victory.
The game lasted over six hours on Sunday as a three hour rain delay put a damper on things. After five scoreless innings, Sioux City broke through with two runs in the sixth and never looked back. Shortstop Joshua Day delivered the big blow, driving in four runs on three hits, including a two-run double.
Gary's only run came in the fifth inning off the bat of Cooper Edwards. Edwards scored Jake Hoover from second on an RBI single into left. Gary starter Peyton Long allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings and took the loss. Offensively, the 'Cats mustered just five hits and stranded seven.
The RailCats will not travel to take on the Sioux Falls Canaries for a three game series.
American Association Stories from July 27, 2025
- Sioux City Scores 5 Unanswered Runs to Take Series from RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Dorminy Dominates as Birds Sweep Lake Country - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Sermo Walk-Off Caps RedHawks' Ninth-Inning Comeback Win - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Glendinning Leads Monarchs to Dramatic Win - Kansas City Monarchs
- RedHawks Walk-Off Saltdogs - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Cougars Fall Short of Sweep in Final Game of Series - Kane County Cougars
- Rain Washes out Sunday's Goldeyes Game - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- RZ3 Extendes On-Base Streak to 22 Games in Loss - Lake Country DockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.