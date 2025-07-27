Dorminy Dominates as Birds Sweep Lake Country

Sioux Falls, SD - Thomas Dorminy tossed eight scoreless innings and smacked a base hit in the bottom of the seventh as the Canaries downed Lake Country 4-2 to complete a four-game series sweep. Sunday marked the Birds' first four-game sweep since July 2019 against the Texas AirHogs.

Drey Dirksen broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning and Matt Ruiz drove in two more with a base hit.

Jabari Henry drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth before the DockHounds smacked a two-run homerun in the ninth.

Dirksen led the offense with two hits while Dorminy struck out five to earn his league-leading ninth win. The Canaries (41-27) will open a three-game series with Gary SouthShore on Tuesday at 6:35pm.







