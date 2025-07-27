Dorminy Dominates as Birds Sweep Lake Country
July 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Thomas Dorminy tossed eight scoreless innings and smacked a base hit in the bottom of the seventh as the Canaries downed Lake Country 4-2 to complete a four-game series sweep. Sunday marked the Birds' first four-game sweep since July 2019 against the Texas AirHogs.
Drey Dirksen broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning and Matt Ruiz drove in two more with a base hit.
Jabari Henry drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth before the DockHounds smacked a two-run homerun in the ninth.
Dirksen led the offense with two hits while Dorminy struck out five to earn his league-leading ninth win. The Canaries (41-27) will open a three-game series with Gary SouthShore on Tuesday at 6:35pm.
American Association Stories from July 27, 2025
- Sioux City Scores 5 Unanswered Runs to Take Series from RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Dorminy Dominates as Birds Sweep Lake Country - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Sermo Walk-Off Caps RedHawks' Ninth-Inning Comeback Win - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Glendinning Leads Monarchs to Dramatic Win - Kansas City Monarchs
- RedHawks Walk-Off Saltdogs - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Cougars Fall Short of Sweep in Final Game of Series - Kane County Cougars
- Rain Washes out Sunday's Goldeyes Game - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- RZ3 Extendes On-Base Streak to 22 Games in Loss - Lake Country DockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.