RedHawks Walk-Off Saltdogs

July 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Fargo, North Dakota - Jose Sermo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 5-4, Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Saltdogs.

Fargo-Moorhead (37-32) scored five runs with eight hits and no errors. Lincoln (27-41) plated four runs with seven hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-one minutes, in front of 2,671 fans.

Lincoln took the lead in the top of the first. Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk against RedHawks starting pitcher Tyler Jandron. Brody Fahr hit a popup in foul ground which was caught by RedHawks shortstop Aiden Byrne for the out. However, Byrne's momentum took him through a partially closed gate, and out of play, thus allowing Bautista Jr. to advance, by rule, to second base. Then, Jack Dragum flew out to right, advancing Bautista, Jr. to third. Then, Tyler Jandron committed a balk, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it a 1-0, Lincoln lead.

The RedHawks tied the game in the bottom of the second. Brendon Dadson led off the inning with a solo home run to right, off Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda, to tie the game at 1-1.

The Saltdogs recaptured the lead in the top of the fifth. Danny Bautista, Jr. led off with a single. After Brody Fahr struck out looking, Jack Dragum singled and Neyfy Castillo drove home Bautista, Jr. with a single to center, to make it a 2-1 Saltdogs lead.

Lincoln extended the lead in the top of the eighth. Facing Fargo-Moorhead reliever Tyler Jeans, Drew DeVine led off with a single. Then, Gustavo Sosa grounded to short, forcing out DeVine at second, while Sosa reached on the fielder's choice. The next batter, Max Hewitt, hit a two-run home run to right, to make it a 4-1, Lincoln lead.

Fargo-Moorhead began its comeback in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts, Dillon Thomas led off with a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. The next batter, Juan Fernandez also walked. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Peyton Cariaco who got Jose Sermo to fly out to left, however, Thomas advanced to third. Then, a wild pitch scored Thomas, to make it a 4-2 game.

The RedHawks completed the comeback by scoring three in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Saltdogs reliever Connor Langrell, Hunter Clanin led off with a walk, then stole second. The next batter, Nicholas Northcut singled, scoring Clanin, to make the score 4-3. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Matt Mullenbach. Fargo-Moorhead's Aiden Byrne laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Northcut to second. Then, Alec Olund grounded to short, for the second out, which advanced Northcut to third. Lincoln intentionally walked Dillon Thomas, putting runners at the corners. Then, Juan Fernandez hit a fly ball to moderate center field, which Kyle Battle dove for and could not grab, which allowed Northcut to score, to tie the game at 4-4. With runners at first and third, Jose Sermo hit a 2-1 pitch into right field, scoring Thomas, and giving the RedHawks the walk-off win, 5-4.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Tyler Jandron pitched 5.0 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, off five hits, struck out four and walked three. Colten Davis pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Parker Harm worked 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Tyler Jeans pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off two hits and struck out one. Garrett Alexander (1-2) picked up the win, pitching a clean top of the ninth inning.

Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda pitched 7.0 innings, yielding one run off five hits, struck out one and walked two. Jacob Roberts faced two batters, gave up one run and walked two. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Connor Langrell faced two batters and gave up two runs off one hit and walked one. Matt Mullenbach (3-4) suffered the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, surrendering one run off two hits and walked one.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Dillon Thomas was 2-for-3. Juan Fernandez was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jose Sermo was 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI single. Brendon Dadson was 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Nicholas Northcut was 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Aiden Byrne was 2-for-3.

For the Saltdogs, Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Drew DeVine was 3-for-4. Max Hewitt went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

Fargo-Moorhead will play at Winnipeg, against the Goldeyes, Monday night at 6:30.

Lincoln begins a six-game homestand Tuesday night, by beginning a three-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen. LHP Greg Loukinen (5-5, 5-16 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Matt Walker (2-2, 8.16 ERA) will take the mound for the Milkmen. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The game is a "Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three children's personal hygiene items to benefit "BraveBe Child Advocacy Center" and receive a FREE general admission ticket, which is sponsored by Celerion. Also, it's "Taco Tuesday", with great specials throughout Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







