Sermo Walk-Off Caps RedHawks' Ninth-Inning Comeback Win
July 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The RedHawks rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, capped by José Sermo's walk-off RBI single, to stun the Lincoln Saltdogs with a 5-4 win Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.
After Hunter Clanin walked to start the ninth with the RedHawks trailing 4-2, Nick Northcut singled, Aidan Byrne laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, Dillon Thomas was intentionally walked and Juan Fernandez blooped in a game-tying single to center before Sermo's knock ended things on a hot afternoon in front of 2,671 fans.
Thomas and Byrne each had two hits for Fargo-Moorhead and Brendon Dadson launched a moonshot - measured by Trackman at 108 miles-per-hour off the bat and 429-feet - into a light pole in the second inning to get the scoring started for the RedHawks.
Garrett Alexander picked up the win after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.
Tyler Jandron allowed two runs on five hits in five innings of work in his 12th start of the season. He struck out four and walked three.
With the win, the RedHawks move to 37-32 on the year. They will travel to Winnipeg for a three-game series and Kane County for another three-game set before coming back to Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, August 5, for a series against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
