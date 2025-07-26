RedHawks Hammer Saltdogs to Win Series

July 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Michael Hallquist of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks circles the bases

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Michael Hallquist of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks circles the bases(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - Lamar Sparks led off the order with three hits and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pounded 15 hits Saturday night in a 10-1 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Newman Outdoor Field.

With a crowd of 3,105 on hand, the RedHawks scored three times in the first inning to take control of the game and give starter Shane Barringer a lead they would not relinquish.

Barringer went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out three.

Five RedHawks had multiple hits and Michael Hallquist had four RBIs after popping a three-run homer over the left field fence in the eighth inning.

Fargo-Moorhead (36-32) takes the series win with the victory and will wrap up the series against Lincoln at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field before heading to Winnipeg and Kane County for a six-game road trip.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.