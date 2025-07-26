Too Little, to Late, 'Hounds Drop 2nd in Sioux Falls

July 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Lake Country DockHounds almost mounted a comeback with a four-run eighth inning but still dropped Friday's contest to the Sioux Falls Canaries, 8-6.

Ray Zuberer III led off the game with a double, extending his on-base streak to 21 games, and scored on a RBI single from Daunte Stuart. Ryan Hernandez walked, and Brian Rey singled to extend the inning. With Hernandez at third base, Rey was picked off but stayed in a rundown long enough for Lake Country to plate a second run in the top of the first inning.

The Canaries responded with a run in the bottom half of the first frame before rallying for multiple runs in the third and fourth.

Brett Conine threw the first three innings for Lake Country, striking out one batter. Chris Jefferson threw the middle innings in relief, punching out three more batters.

Robert Gsellman allowed one run in the seventh inning with a strikeout before the offense rallied in the top of the eighth.

Brian Rey led off the frame with his team-best 13th home run of the season before Luke Roskam, Freddy Rojas Jr., and Zuberer III all singled to load the bases for Stuart. He capitalized, clearing the pillows with a double to make it a four-run inning.

Bryce Bonnin effortlessly pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning with another strikeout, but the offense stalled out in the ninth.

The Lake Country DockHounds (38-26) return to SFS Stadium against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday night; first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. All-Star Luke Hansel gets the ball for the DockHounds on the heels of his complete game shutout prior to the All-Star Break







American Association Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.