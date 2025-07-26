Saltdogs Unable to Overcome RedHawks' Quick Start

July 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Fargo, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs in American Association action, 10-1, Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead claimed the series, leaving Lincoln battling to salvage the final game of the weekend set, Sunday afternoon. Fargo-Moorhead now leads the season series over Lincoln, 5-4, after Saturday's game.

The RedHawks got the offense going in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starter Nate Blain, Lamar Sparks led off the inning with a triple to right field. Dillon Thomas drew a walk. Then, Juan Fernandez reached on a fielder's choice, which forced out Thomas at second, but scored Sparks, to make the score, 1-0. The next batter, Jose Sermo, singled. Then, Brendon Dadson and Alec Olund drew back-to-back walks, the latter of the two, scoring Fernandez, to make it 2-0. Then, Michael Hallquist hit a sacrifice fly to center, which scored Sermo, to make it a 3-0, Fargo-Moorhead lead.

Lincoln responded in the top of the second. Drew DeVine led off with a single against RedHawks starter Shane Barringer. An errant pickoff throw to first advanced DeVine to second. Then, Gustavo Sosa hit a double to left, scoring DeVine, to make it 3-1.

Fargo-Moorhead gained the run right back in the bottom of the second. Aiden Byrne and Lamar Sparks began the inning with back-to-back singles, putting runners at the corners. Sparks stole second. Then, Jose Sermo drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Brendon Dadson walked, scoring Byrne, to make it a 4-1, RedHawks lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the RedHawks added two more runs. Facing Lincoln reliever Franny Cobos, Dillon Thomas led off the inning with a single, then stole second. Two batters later, Jose Sermo doubled, scoring Thomas, to make it 5-1. Brendon Dadson singled. Then, Alec Olund grounded out to short, which scored Sermo, to make it 6-1.

The RedHawks added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Peter Brookshaw led off the inning with a walk. Then, Aiden Byrne laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Brookshaw to second. Lamar Sparks singled. Then, Dillon Thomas drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Juan Fernandez was hit by a pitch, which scored Brookshaw, to make the score 7-1.

Fargo-Moorhead put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Jack Cone, pinch-hitter Hunter Clanin led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Alec Olund doubled, to put runners at second and third. Then, Michael Hallquist hit a three-run home run to left, to put the RedHawks up 10-1.

In the top of the ninth, facing RedHawks reliever Kolby Kiser, Drew DeVine flew out to center. Then, Gustavo Sosa singled. However, Kiser got Rolando Espinosa and Kyle Battle, both, to fly out to right field, to end the game.

RedHawks starter Shane Barringer (2-0) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up one unearned run off five hits, struck out three and walked three. Tyler Jeans pitched 0.1 inning. Kyle Johnston pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and struck out two. Kolby Kiser pitched 2.0 innings and gave up two hits.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain (4-3) took the loss, pitching 3.0 innings, gave up four runs off six hits, struck out two and walked five. Franny Cobos pitched 2.0 innings, gave up three runs off four hits, struck out one and walked one. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.0 inning giving up one hit and struck out one. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Jack Cone pitched 1.0 inning, yielding three runs off two hits.

Offensively for Fargo-Moorhead, Lamar Sparks was 3-for-5. Dillon Thomas was 2-for-4. Juan Fernandez was 0-for-4 with two RBIs. Jose Sermo was 2-for-3 and drove in one run. Brendon Dadson was 2-for-3. Alec Olund went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs. Michael Hallquist was 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four runs batted in.

For Lincoln, Jack Dragum was 3-for-4. Gustavo Sosa was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Brody Fahr extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 32 games.

The final game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon. RHP Dylan Castaneda (1-4, 4.57 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Tyler Jandron (5-3, 4.15 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch will be 1:00 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next homestand begins on Tuesday, July 29th, when Lincoln opens a three-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen, at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game is a " Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three children's personal hygiene items to benefit "BraveBe Child Advocacy Center" and receive a FREE general admission ticket, which is sponsored by Celerion. Also, it's " Taco Tuesday", with great specials throughout Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.