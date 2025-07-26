Monarchs Drop Walk-off Heartbreaker in Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. - Todd Lott hit a walk-off grand slam over the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth and the Kane County Cougars stunned the Kansas City Monarchs 6-4 Saturday night from Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Monarchs took a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning after scoring three in the seventh, all on wild pitches. It was the first time all season the Monarchs had lost a game where they led after eight innings.

Kansas City (39-29) sits in third in the American Association West, five games out of first place.

They'll look to salvage the final game of the four-game series Sunday afternoon.

The Monarchs took the lead in the first. Yoyner Fajardo singled to begin the game, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Micah Pries. Pries has reached base safely in all 10 of his games with the Monarchs this season.

Kane County (31-35) moved in front in the bottom of the first, plating a pair of runs on RBI singles from Lott and Alex McGarry. McGarry went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first game with Kane County this season after the Monarchs traded him to make room for Fajardo on the roster.

Monarchs starter Blake Goldsberry settled in after that, throwing six-plus innings and allowing two runs (one earned). He walked one and struck out five, leaving with a no-decision.

Cougars starter Konnor Ash breezed through his first six frames but ran into trouble in the seventh.

After a high throw negated a potential inning-ending double play, he walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases.

With Ryan Leitch at the plate, Ash threw three straight wild pitches to allow the Monarchs to take the lead.

Steffon Moore got four outs to bridge the gap to Monarchs closer Hunter McMahon, who came on for a five-out save. He worked a clean eighth, allowing only an infield single, before surrendering two hits and a walk in the ninth.

That included Lott's homer, his sixth of the season. It was McMahon's first blown save of the year.

UP NEXT

Daniel Martinez will start the series finale for the Monarchs against Kane County right-hander Westin Muir. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Fans can tune in on The Bet KC 1660 AM and Facebook Live.







