Explorers Outscratch RailCats in Tense 2-1 Extra Inning Win

July 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GARY, Ind. - The Sioux City Explorers (44-24) clawed past the Gary SouthShore RailCats (22-46) in a 2-1, 10-inning battle to secure their league-leading 44th win. The extra-inning nail-biter ensured the Explorers will leave the series with at least a split.

Kyle Marman retired his first two batters before All-Star Jairus Richards blasted a 2-0 offering over the right-field wall. The blast snapped a stretch of eight straight games without allowing a long ball, and was the first time an opposing player has homered against the Explorers since Cooper Weiss of the Cleburne Railroaders in game two of a doubleheader on July 13.

The X's put runners on first and second in the third inning and sent them in motion when Zac Vooletich lined a 2-2 fastball into left field. Austin Davis touched home to even the score, but shortstop Elvis Peralta gunned down Henry George at the plate to end the inning and preserve the 1-1 tie.

Marman and RailCats' starter Andres Diaz continued to mow down the opposition as the game remained tied.

In the bottom of the eighth, LG Castillo punched a single into right, and Richards got the wave around third. D'Shawn Knowles came up throwing and nailed the American Association's stolen base leader at the plate, keeping the contest knotted.

Torin Montgomery doubled with one out off left-hander Cody Reed (0-4) in the top of the ninth and set the stage for the Explorers to take the lead. Instead, Abdiel Layer and Nick Shumpert missed the scoring opportunity for Sioux City, giving Gary SouthShore the chance for a walk-off victory.

Sioux City turned to its own left-hander in the ninth, bringing in Chase Jessee (6-1) to send the game to extra innings. He delivered, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Shumpert started the tenth on second base as Reed remained on the hill for his second inning of relief. Kurtis Byrne walked to open the inning, and Shumpert swiped third, placing runners at the corners and setting the table for the top of the order.

Davis struck out, but George lifted a deep fly ball to right field that was plenty deep enough for Shumpert to trot home from third, grabbing the first lead of the day.

Jessee emerged from the dugout to pitch the tenth and walked Ernny Ordoñez, putting the winning run on base for the RailCats with none out. Peralta sacrificed the runners into scoring position, prompting manager Steve Montgomery to go to his bullpen, calling upon closer Felix Cepeda to extinguish the fire and seal the game.

Cepeda faced Joe Suozzi first and worked the count full. Suozzi grounded to shortstop and caught Ordoñez, who was breaking for the plate, for out number two. Cepeda then walked Richards, as Castillo was the last hope for Gary SouthShore. The flame-thrower retired his batter on a grounder to second base, clinching at least a tie in the series.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's have a league best 44-24 record.

-Henry George reached base for the 21st straight game.

-The Explorers lead the season series against the RailCats 7-2.

-The X's are 16-6 in one run games and are 27-12 in games decided by two runs or less.

-Felix Cepeda picked up his 17th league leading save.

-The Explorers are 6-3 in extra inning games.

-It was Kyle Marman's 10th quality start.

-Sioux City is 10-4 when Marman takes the mound.

