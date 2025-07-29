The Rhythm of the Falling Rain Wins Tonight

July 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers and the Kansas City Monarchs were deadlocked at one in the top of the fifth when the rains came blowing through Siouxland. As a result, the game was suspended and will be picked up tomorrow Wednesday, July 30 at 5:05 p.m. The two teams will finish the game for the full nine innings then play the regularly scheduled game approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the game. The second game will be a seven-inning game.

Both teams plated a run in the first inning in the opening game of the key three-game series at Lewis and Clark Park. Sioux City (45-24) holds a four game lead over third place Kansas City (40-29) in the West Division of the American Association.

The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, and it is Weenie Wednesday- with $2 hot dogs all game long- as well as Bark in the Park night. Fans can bring their furry friend to help cheer on your Explorers. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future Sioux City Explorers game this season.

The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

