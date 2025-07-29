Monarchs Sign All-Star Former Royals Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - An All-Star catcher and former Royals prospect is joining the Kansas City Monarchs for the stretch run.

Saul Garza, who played in last year's Mexican League All-Star Game, comes to Kansas City on loan from LMB's Veracruz.

The 27-year-old is in his fifth pro season. He signed with the Royals out of LSU in 2020 and reached Triple-A with the organization in 2022. He's played the last three seasons in the Mexican League.

Across 38 LMB games so far this season, Garza sports a .257 average and .912 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

"Saul Garza is a really good player with a great pedigree who's played many years at a high level," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We think his skill set will be really effective for us moving ahead in to the stretch run. We're excited to see him play for our ball club."

A native of Edinburg, Texas, Garza made his college debut at Howard College, hitting .378 with 23 home runs and earning all-region honors.

That landed him a spot with LSU, one of the top programs in America. He hit .303 with the Tigers in 2019 with an .834 OPS in 50 games. That included impressive performances in the SEC Tournament and Baton Rouge Regional, where he was named to both events' All-Tournament teams.

Garza, whose first name is pronounced sa-OOL, joined the Royals organization in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. The MLB Draft that season was shortened to just five rounds due to the pandemic.

Over 85 games in the Royals system, Garza sports a .240 batting average, .681 OPS, three home runs, 21 doubles and three stolen bases. He played two games with Triple-A Omaha in 2022, his final season with the organization.

Garza batted .276 with an .826 OPS in 2024 between two Mexican League teams, earning him his All-Star nod.

In a corresponding move, Monarchs catcher Joshuan Sandoval was released Tuesday.

The Monarchs (40-29) enter a crucial road series with the Sioux City Explorers starting Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. from Lewis and Clark Park. Fans can tune in on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







