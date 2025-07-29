Hot Summer Nights with the Explorers

July 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers came out of the all-star break just like they went into it, red hot! The X's return home for a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs after taking three of four games at Gary SouthShore. Sioux City has the best record in the American Association and are hotter than a July night. The Explorers and a summer night are the perfect match as your hometown team makes their march down the home stretch of the season. Join us at Lewis and Clark for a hot time at the old ball yard!

Explorers Opponents

The Kansas City Monarchs July 29-31

Tuesday, July 29-7:05 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Wednesday, July 30-7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, July 31-7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products.

CELEBRATE READING NIGHT

Following the series, the Explorers will hit the road for a weekend series against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. The Explorers will return home for a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen Tuesday, August 5 as part of a six-game homestand. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for all Explorers home games can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







