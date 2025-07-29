Goldeyes' Rally Falls Short against RedHawks

July 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Jacob Robson at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-41) had the tying run gunned down at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning and dropped the opener of their three-game series 5-4 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (38-32) Monday evening at Blue Cross Park.

Both teams were scoreless until the top of the fourth when Michael Hallquist doubled to right field to score Dillon Thomas and make it 1-0 Fargo-Moorhead.

The Goldeyes responded immediately in the bottom half of the frame when a wild pitch brought Matthew Warkentin home with the tying run.

In the top of the sixth, with Thomas and José Sermo aboard, Brendon Dadson hit a three-run home run to right-centre to put the RedHawks up 4-1.

One inning later, Alec Olund lined a single up the middle to score Aidan Byrne, extending Fargo-Moorhead's lead to 5-1.

The Goldeyes stormed back in the bottom of the seventh. Jacob Robson crushed a three-run shot to right-centre field, bringing home Ray-Patrick Didder and Tanner O'Tremba to close the gap to 5-4.

Winnipeg nearly tied it in the ninth. With Max Murphy on first, Keshawn Lynch ripped a double down the left-field line. But a perfect relay from Hunter Clanin to Peter Brookshaw to Parker Stroh nailed Murphy at the plate, ending the game.

Luke Boyd (L, 2-8) took the loss, working 6.1 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out four. Derrick Cherry provided 1.2 innings of relief, fanning two, while Ben Onyshko tossed a clean ninth.

For the RedHawks, Orlando Rodríguez started the game but left after just two-thirds of an inning due to injury. Angelo Cabral (W, 1-0) came on in relief and picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits over 4.1 innings while walking one and striking out one. Garrett Alexander (S, 8) secured his eighth save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth, giving up two hits and striking out one.

The series continues Tuesday at 6:30 p.m CDT. The Goldeyes will send Jesse Galindo (2-4, 4.57 ERA) to the mound, while Kyle Krigger (5-4, 2.78 ERA) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

