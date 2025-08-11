Bark in the Park Returns to Blue Cross Park August 23rd

August 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - LCTaylor Licensed Insolvency Trustees is pleased to present the Goldeyes 8th annual "Bark in the Park" game at Blue Cross Park Saturday, August 23rd when the Goldeyes take on the Lincoln Saltdogs at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park is a special dog-friendly baseball game where Fans are invited to bring their dogs along to enjoy a Goldeyes game. Goldeyes players will wear special "Pet Pic" jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation.

"Bark in the Park has definitely proven to be a Goldeyes Fan favourite," said Winnipeg Goldeyes Director of Sales & Marketing, Dan Chase. "Again, this year, our Fans can support the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter by purchasing 50/50 tickets at the game or online at Goldeyes5050.com."

"We are so grateful for our partnership with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and "Bark in the Park" which will enable us to help many animals in desperate need. They are really hitting it out of the park for the animals in our care! As a charitable organization that is 100% donor supported, we rely heavily on wonderful people and amazing organizations like the Goldeyes to help us continue our much-needed work. We want to thank everyone for their support!"

- Carla Martinelli Irvine, Founder & Executive Director, Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter

Doggos and puppers will need a ticket. Advance Ticket Packages for "Bark in the Park" which include a seat for one dog and one owner are on sale now for $18 or $26 each.

Additional advance human tickets are available for $15 or $22.

During the event, dogs and dog owners can enjoy various dog-themed entertainment, giveaways and pet-related fun with plenty of treats for furry Fans. A complimentary "treat bag" will be issued to the owners of the first 750 dogs through the gates courtesy of Petland and our sponsors.

"Bark in the Park" will showcase fun-filled promotions at the game including a pre-game, on-field "Pooch Parade" that starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. Other promotions include the "Paw-Paw-Razzi Photo Wall", "Pooch Smooch Cam" and "5th Inning Fetch".

Fans and their four-legged friends will enter Blue Cross Park through a special gate reserved just for them. There will even be designated "Puppy Potty" turf areas and watering holes located by the registration tents and behind the stands.

Thanks to the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians will be at the game to ensure the comfort and safety of all pets.

"We are excited to sponsor Bark in the Park again this year. Our office's emotional support dog, Teddy, is especially excited to meet everyone at the game. As a local Licensed Insolvency Trustee, working with people struggling with debt, we recognize just how important it is to have affordable family entertainment opportunities in our community. We are delighted to partner with the Goldeyes and with Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter. Both organizations make a huge difference in our local community," says Jillian Taylor-Mancusi, CEO of LCTaylor

NOTE: Those attending "Bark in the Park" with their dog must download and print a "Bark in the Park" Waiver and Guidelines form at goldeyes.com/bark and present it at the dog registration table. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m on August 23rd and the Blue Cross Park gates open at 4:30 p.m.







