Dogs Bats Go out with a Bang in Series Finale

August 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Dockhounds pitching had absolutely zero answers for the Dogs offense on Sunday night, as Chicago blew out Lake Country by a final of 16-5. Four home runs and a grand total of eighteen hits lead to a Dogs offensive beating that was much needed. Brantley Bell wasted no time starting the scoring in the top of the first with a solo shot. The Dogs would add another on a Chance Sisco RBI single in the top of the first, but Lake Country answered with two of their own in the bottom half. Chicago burst the floodgates open with five runs in the third inning, at which point they didn't look back. Bell went deep again in the fourth, Howard Rodriguez went deep in the fifth, T.J. Hopkins hit an opposite field home run in the sixth, and a couple of clutch hits and bases loaded walks added at least one run in every inning of the game for the Dogs outside of the second inning. Johnni Turbo was the only starter who didn't record a hit in the game, and even he walked twice. Dogs pitching was solid too. Steven Lacey struck out four in his five and a third innings of work, allowing four earned runs. Two of those runs scored after he was removed from the game. Anthony Ranaudo pitched an inning and two thirds of scoreless ball, and was followed by J.C. Keys and Jacob DeLabio, who both walked and struck out a hitter in a scoreless inning of work. The Dogs are nearing the end of their long road trip, with three games in Gary starting on Tuesday before their final home stand of the season. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







