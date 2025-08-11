RedHawks Acquire All-Star Catcher Erik Ostberg from Milwaukee

August 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Catcher Erik Ostberg with the Milwaukee Milkmen

FARGO - In the midst of a 13-2 run since the All-Star break that has rocketed the RedHawks to second place in the American Association's West Division, Fargo-Moorhead added more firepower Monday.

The RedHawks acquired two-time AAPB All-Star catcher Erik Ostberg from the Milwaukee Milkmen in exchange for Alec Olund, three players to be named later and future considerations.

Ostberg leads all AAPB catchers this season in batting average (.309), home runs (16), runs batted in (54) and on-base percentage (.407).

The 29-year-old is familiar with Fargo, having played in the 2025 AAPB All-Star Game at Newman Outdoor Field and participated in the Home Run Derby in July.

A native of Florence, Massachusetts, Ostberg was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017 MLB Draft and spent six seasons in the Rays system before joining the Milkmen in 2024.

In 97 games last season, he slashed .311/.386/.503 with 12 home runs and 62 RBIs. His 73 runs created were the most by a catcher, nearly 20 more than the next man on the list.

He will be available for the RedHawks on Tuesday as they begin a nine-game homestand, first with a series against the Sioux City Explorers.

