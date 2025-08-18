Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in Sunday Afternoon Loss

FARGO - After waiting more than an hour to get started with weather in the area, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell just short in a 6-5 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Hunter Clanin had three hits in the game for the RedHawks.

Angelo Cabral struck out seven batters in 6.1 innings of work but picked up the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits.

Fargo-Moorhead will open a three-game series with the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Tuesday night in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

