Cougars Cruise to Series Win, Ash Stays Undefeated at Home

Published on August 17, 2025 under American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - Konnor Ash (9-3) pitched another gem for the Kane County Cougars in a 8-1 victory, continuing his excellence of pitching at home with seven shutout innings, and five strikeouts against the Kansas City Monarchs Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Ash is now 7-0 pitching at Northwestern Medicine field with an ERA of 2.18.

For the first time in this series, the Cougars (41-46) put up the first run of the game off Josh Hendrickson (8-5). Zane Spinn worked a walk, and advanced to third on a single from Marcus Chiu. Armond Upshaw then hit a hard grounder that Josh Bissonette dove and fielded, but Upshaw's speed beat out the throw to first. Spinn scored on the play, giving the Cougars the early 1-0 lead. The Cougars continued to pour it on in the bottom of the second. Oscar Santos led off the inning with a walk, and then Andy Armstrong laid down a perfect bunt for a hit to put runners at first and second. Trendon Craig then roped a single over third base, scoring Santos and extending the lead 2-0. After a sacrifice bunt by Spinn advanced Armstrong and Craig, Upshaw picked up his second and third RBI of the game with a single up the middle, clearing the bases and opening the lead 4-0.

The Monarchs (51-36) turned to Jeff Hakanson in the third inning to try and slow down the Cougar bats, but the Cougars got to him too. Alex McGarry was hit by a pitch, and then stole second for his 10th stolen base of the year. After a wild pitch got McGarry to third, Armstrong muscled a ground ball through the middle of the infield for his second hit of the game, scoring McGarry and pushing the lead to 5-0.

Three more singles in-a-row in the bottom of the fifth inning put the Cougars even farther ahead. Josh Allen lined a single into left field, followed by a hit-and-run single into right by Claudio Finol, and then McGarry placed one into center field that scored Allen, and gave Kane County a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kansas City put Robbie Glendinning on the mound to save up on pitching. After putting Allen and McGarry aboard on walks, as well as surrendering a single to Finol, the bases were loaded with nobody out. Santos then picked up his first hit of the game, scoring Allen and growing the lead to 7-0. Armstrong was able to loop a ball into right field that was caught, but deep enough to score Finol and give the Cougars an 8-0 lead.

Kansas City did manage to push a run across in the top of the eighth against Zach Veen. Yoyner Fajardo reached on a single to lead off the inning and came around to score a few batters later after Glendinning stroked his first hit of the game, scoring Fajardo and making the score 8-1. But Casey Crosby entered the game for the Cougars in the ninth and shut the door on any hope of a comeback with three-straight outs, sealing the 8-1 win and series victory for Kane County.

The Cougars will have a day off tomorrow before starting a three-game road series against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field. The first game of that series will begin Tuesday, August 19th at 6:00 PM. Kane County will return to Northwestern Medicine Field for the final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, August 26th in a series against the Gary Southshore Railcats.







