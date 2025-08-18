Goldeyes Fall to Explorers in Series Finale

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Joe Jaco

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Joe Jaco

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers (56-31) scored four times in the bottom of the first inning Sunday and went on to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-49) 9-3 at Lewis & Clark Park.

After the first three Sioux City batters of the ballgame reached safely via base hits, designated hitter D'Shawn Knowles singled to right field, driving in Austin Davis. Henry George would score on a subsequent throwing error to make it 2-0 Explorers. Right fielder Zac Vooletich then came home on another single to right off the bat of Joshua Day before Knowles stole home to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Goldeyes got on the board in the top of the third, cutting the deficit to 4-1 on Max Murphy's sacrifice fly to right field that brought in catcher Kevin García, but Sioux City got that run back in the fourth when centre fielder Davis drove in Abdiel Layer with a single to left.

In the top of the fifth, right fielder Murphy grounded into a double play that allowed Jacob Robson to score, pulling Winnipeg to within three once again. However, the Explorers responded in their half of the frame on a Torin Montgomery sacrifice fly to centre field that plated Vooletich to make the score 6-2.

Second baseman Maikol Escotto hit a two-run single to left in the seventh to bring in Vooletich and Knowles, increasing Sioux City's lead to 8-2.

Winnipeg responded with a run in the top of the eighth inning on a single by Keshawn Lynch that drove in designated hitter Miles Simington before the Explorers rounded out the scoring in the bottom of the inning when Davis came in on a wild pitch.

Starter Austin Drury (W, 7-2) went seven innings for Sioux City, allowing two runs on just four hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Landen Bourassa (L, 5-5) started for the Goldeyes, surrendering five runs on eight hits over four innings of work. Joe Jaco, Zan Rose, Jesse Galindo, and Henry Omaña appeared out of the bullpen.

The club travelled to Kansas City, Kansas following the game, where they will open a three-game set against the Monarchs Monday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg has yet to announce their starting pitcher for the series opener, while Kansas City is expected to send right-hander Blake Goldsberry (6-1, 2.45) to the mound.

Fans can join me Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 22 when they will open a weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is Soirée Francophone, celebrating Manitoba's vibrant Francophone community, while Saturday is the ever-popular Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy the game! The weekend wraps up with a Churchill Trip Giveaway on Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Joe Jaco

