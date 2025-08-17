Sioux City Evens Series with Late Rally

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-48) dropped their league-leading 22nd one-run decision Saturday evening, falling 6-5 to the Sioux City Explorers (55-31) at Lewis & Clark Park. The loss evens the three-game weekend set at a game apiece.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the fourth inning. With Max Murphy and Miles Simington aboard, Matthew Warkentin doubled to right field to plate the game's first run. Moments later, Rob Emery grounded into a fielder's choice that brought in Simington for a 2-0 lead.

Sioux City answered in the bottom half when Torin Montgomery drilled a three-run homer to left, putting the Explorers in front 3-2.

The Goldeyes quickly responded in the fifth. Keshawn Lynch led off with a single and came around to score on a Ray-Patrick Didder double. Jacob Robson followed with a triple to right-centre to give Winnipeg the lead back at 4-3, and Robson later crossed the plate on a wild pitch to extend the advantage to 5-3.

From there, the Explorers chipped away. D'Shawn Knowles cut the deficit to one with a solo home run in the fifth. In the eighth, with Josh Day on second base, Kurtis Byrne's tapper back to the mound resulted in a throwing error that allowed Day to score the tying run. Abdiel Layer then singled up the middle to drive in Byrne with the go-ahead run.

Mitchell Lambson took a no-decision for Winnipeg, working six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits, with one walk and three strikeouts. Ryder Yakel (L, 2-5) was charged with the loss, surrendering two unearned runs in 1.2 innings of relief.

Sioux City's Chase Jessee (W, 8-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth, while Félix Cepeda (S, 22) recorded his league-leading 22nd save.

The Goldeyes and Explorers wrap up the series Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg will send right-hander Landen Bourassa (5-4, 3.78 ERA) to the mound, while Sioux City counters with lefty Austin Drury (6-2, 3.61 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 3:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 22 when they will open a weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is Soirée Francophone, celebrating Manitoba's vibrant Francophone community, while Saturday is the ever-popular Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy the game! The weekend wraps up with a Churchill Trip Giveaway on Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

