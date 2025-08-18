Drury Thrives, Davis Flies, X's Win 9-3 vs Winny

Published on August 17, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux City Explorers (56-31) flexed their depth and energy in an 9-3 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-49), seizing a series win at Lewis & Clark Park. A burst in the first and another brilliant performance from a southpaw proved to be a recipe for a successful Sunday afternoon.

Riding their momentum from the night before, the Explorers ripped five consecutive singles to open the bottom of the first inning. D'Shawn Knowles knocked in the game's first run with an RBI single to right. Henry George scored on the same play via an error by the right fielder, Max Murphy.

Josh Day stepped in next and pushed another base hit through the right side, bringing Zac Vooletich around to score. Day broke for second on the next pitch, and Knowles darted for the plate on catcher Kevin Garcia's throw down to second. Knowles scored as the Explorers stole home for the seventh time this season and opened up a 4-0 lead against Landen Bourassa (5-4) before Winnipeg retired a batter.

After a rough first inning, Bourassa settled in and retired nine of the next ten batters. The Alberta native couldn't slow the Explorers' offense.

The X's scratched another run across against the right-hander on Austin Davis's RBI single in the fourth inning. On the next pitch, Davis added to Sioux City's historic season, swiping his 50th base of the season, setting a new single-season record for the organization.

Now pitching with a lead, Sioux City's starter Austin Drury (7-2) was dialed in. The left-hander surrendered a run in both the third and the fifth, but otherwise it was a classic Drury outing. He pitched to contact, utilizing the off-speed when necessary, and worked his way through seven solid frames.

While their hurler was dominating, the Explorers continued to provide offensive support. The X's loaded the bases with one out in the fifth. Torin Montgomery lifted Zan Rose's 1-2 pitch deep enough to center to score Vooletich from third.

The bats kept rolling into the seventh inning as Michael Escotto knocked in a pair with an RBI single. Davis came around to score on a wild pitch in the following inning, increasing the X's advantage to 9-3.

Rookie right-hander Ryan Beaird took over in the eighth and gave up his first run as a professional. Brett Matthews came on in the ninth and finished off the contest as the Explorers came away with a series victory. The X's also added a game to their lead in the West Division as Kansas City fell to Kane County in Geneva.

The Explorers will be off on Monday August 18 then back at it on Tuesday night August 19 in game one of a three game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the gates will open at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all Explorers home games are available at the ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The Explorers now lead the season series at 5-4.

-The Explorers do not have a losing record against any of their American Association foes.

-Austin Davis stole his 50th in the fourth inning to set a new single season high in Explorers history. He now is one off the league lead trailing Jarius Richards of Gary SouthShore by one base 51 to 50.

-The X's have 234 stolen bases for the season and lead the next closest team by 107. That is Lake Country.

-Josh Day had his team leading 27th multi-hit game.

-Sioux City now has a magic number of 9 for the West Division crown.

-Austin Davis had his team leading sixth three hit game.

-Austin Drury recorded his 16th career win for Sioux City. He is sixth all time in X's history and his five strikeouts move his career total to 289 and is second all-time in club history.

-It was the team's 40th quality start in 87 games and the Explorers are 31-9 in those games.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.