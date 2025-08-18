Canaries Nip Saltdogs in Extra Innings to Take Series

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Sioux Falls Canaries were down to their final strike, however, came back to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs, 7-6 in ten innings, Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. Rolando Espinosa sparked Lincoln with a four-RBI performance in the loss. Sioux Falls Manager Mike Meyer became the all-time winningest manager in Canaries history, with the Sioux Falls victory. With the Lincoln loss, the Saltdogs were eliminated from American Association Post-Season contention for the 2025 season.

Sioux Falls (49-38) scored seven runs, off 12 hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (33-53) scored six runs with six hits and committed no errors, in a game that lasted three hours and three minutes, in front of 2,429 fans.

The Canaries took the early lead in the top of the first. With two outs, Jordan Barth hit a solo home run to left, against Lincoln starter Matt Mullenbach. Then, Mike Hart tripled to right-centerfield. The next batter, Peter Zimmerman, singled, scoring Hart, to put Sioux Falls ahead, 2-0.

Lincoln responded by taking the lead in the bottom of the second. With one out, Spencer Henson, Kyle Battle and Drew DeVine hit consecutive singles against Canaries starter Tanner Brown. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa, hit a three RBI double to left centerfield, to put the Saltdogs ahead, 3-2. Three batters later, Brody Fahr singled, scoring Espinosa, to make it a 4-2 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the third, Sioux Falls tied the game. With one out, Matt Bottcher singled. Then, Jordan Barth drew a walk. Two batters later, Peter Zimmerman singled, scoring Bottcher, to make it 4-3. Then, Josh Rehwaldt singled, scoring Barth, to tie the game at 4-4.

The Canaries recaptured the lead in the top of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Dominic Freeberger, Matt Ruiz and Matt Bottcher led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Mike Hart singled, scoring Ruiz, to make it a 5-4 Sioux Falls lead.

The Saltdogs bounced back and regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Sioux Falls reliever, Ryan Richardson, Drew DeVine led off the inning with a single. Then, Rolando Espinosa doubled down the left field line, scoring DeVine, to tie the game at 5-5. Two batters later, with Espinosa at third, Danny Bautista, Jr. grounded out to third, which scored Espinosa, and Lincoln led 6-5.

Lincoln tried to close out the game in the top of the ninth, however Sioux Falls came up with a clutch game-tying run. Facing Saltdogs reliever Ethan Bates, Jordan Barth led off the inning with a double. Mike Hart laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Barth to third, with one out. After Peter Zimmerman bounced back to the mound, for the second out, Josh Rehwaldt, down to his final strike, doubled, scoring Barth, to tie the game at 6-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Saltdogs were unable to score, thus, forcing extra innings.

Jacob Roberts entered the game, to pitch for Lincoln in the top of the tenth, with Trevor Achenbach as the placed runner at second, for Sioux Falls. Roberts got pinch-hitter Calvin Estrada to pop up in foul ground to Lincoln shortstop Drew DeVine, who made a foot-long slide up against the left field side fence for the first out. However, Achenbach was able to advance to third on the play. Then, Joe Vos hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Achenbach, giving the Canaries a 7-6 lead. Roberts got Matt Ruiz to ground out to short, to end the inning.

The Saltdogs' Rolando Espinosa was the placed runner at second, in the bottom of the tenth. Facing Sioux Falls reliever Will Levine, Griffin Everitt struck out looking. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. walked, putting the winning run at first base. The next batter, Brody Fahr, flew out to left field for the second out. Then, Levine struck out Mikey Kane, swinging, to end the game.

Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown pitched 6.0 innings, giving up four runs off four hits, struck out five and walked one. Ryan Richardson threw 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off two hits and struck out one. Kody Dalen and Charlie Hasty worked a clean eighth and ninth inning, respectively. Hasty (2-3) picked up the victory in relief. Will Levine earned his first save of the season, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Lincoln starting pitcher Matt Mullenbach worked 3.0 innings, yielding four runs, off six hits, struck out three and walked two. Johnny Blake pitched 2.2 innings, surrendering one hit, struck out three and walked one. David Shaw pitched 0.1 inning, getting an out on one pitch. Dominic Freeberger worked 0.2 innings, giving up one run off three hits. Peyton Cariaco threw 1.1 innings and walked one. Ethan Bates pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run off two hits, with a strikeout and had a blown save. Jacob Roberts (1-3) took the loss, working 1.0 inning, yielding one unearned run.

Offensively for the Canaries, Matt Bottcher was 2-for-5. Jordan Barth was 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his 17th of the season. Mike Hart was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Peter Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Josh Rehwaldt was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. Joe Vos was 0-for-5 with a sacrifice fly, which drove in the eventual game-winning run.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 0-for-3 with one run batted in. Brody Fahr was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Drew DeVine went 2-for-4. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-4 and knocked in four runs.

Sioux Falls will travel to Cleburne, Texas to play the Railroaders in a three-game series, which begins Tuesday.

Lincoln begins a six-game road trip Tuesday night, starting with a three-game series at the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch at MercyOne Field will be at 7:05 p.m. RHP Franny Cobos (5-1, 4.27 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Kyle Marman (7-3, 2.81 ERA) will be on the mound for the Explorers. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home date for the Saltdogs will be Tuesday, August 26th, when Lincoln hosts the Cleburne Railroaders in a doubleheader. The two seven-inning games will begin at 5:30 p.m. The night will be a "Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three school supplies to benefit LPS Community Learning Centers, plus, receive a FREE general admission ticket, sponsored by Celerion. It will also be "Taco Tuesday", with specials for two tacos at just $6. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







