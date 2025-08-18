Meyer Breaks Franchise Wins Record as Canaries Rally Past Lincoln

Lincoln, NE - Mike Meyer broke the franchise record for managerial victories with his 379th on Sunday as the Canaries downed Lincoln 7-6 in ten innings.

Jordan Barth homered with two outs in the first inning and Mike Hart followed with a triple. Peter Zimmermann added an RBI single before the Saltdogs could escape the jam.

Lincoln responded with four runs in the bottom of the second but Sioux Falls tied the game with back-to-back RBI singles from Zimmermann and Josh Rehwaldt in the third.

Hart put the Birds back in front with an RBI single in the seventh inning. The Saltdogs, though, pushed two runs across in the bottom half to take a 6-5 lead.

Down to their last strike, the Canaries tied the game in the top of the ninth with an RBI double from Rehwaldt. Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless frame in the home half to force extra innings.

Trevor Achenbach scored on a sacrifice flyout in the top of the tenth to put Sioux Falls back in front and Will Levine struck out two in a scoreless bottom half to secure the win.

Rehwaldt led the offense with three hits and drove in two while Hart, Zimmermann, Barth and Matt Bottcher finished with two hits apiece. The Canaries are now 49-38 and open a three-game series at Cleburne on Tuesday.







