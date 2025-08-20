Explorers Claim Series Opener over Saltdogs

Sioux City, Iowa - The Lincoln Saltdogs dropped the opener of a three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers, 7-3, Tuesday night, at MercyOne Field. The Explorers plated three runs in the fifth and eighth innings to take control of the game. Kyle Battle was one of three Saltdogs that recorded two hits, in the loss.

Sioux City (57-31) scored seven runs, off seven hits, with no errors. Lincoln (33-54) had three runs with 10 hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-two minutes, in front of 665 fans.

The Explorers started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Austin Davis drew a leadoff walk against Lincoln starter Franny Cobos, then stole second and third. Two batters later, Zac Vooletich hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Davis, to make it a 1-0 Explorers lead.

Lincoln responded in the top of the third. Gustavo Sosa led off the inning with an infield single against Sioux City starter Kyle Marman. Jack Cone reached on a bunt single. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. reached on a bunt single, as well. The next batter, Brody Fahr, singled to center field, scoring Sosa and Cone, to put Lincoln ahead, 2-1.

The Saltdogs extended the lead in the top of the fourth. Kyle Battle led off the inning with a single. After Drew DeVine grounded out to first, advancing Battle to second, two batters later, Gustavo Sosa doubled to the center field wall, scoring Battle, to make it a 3-1, Lincoln lead.

Sioux City recaptured the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Day led off the inning with a walk. Then, Maikol Escotto doubled, scoring Day, to make the score 3-2. Then, Torin Montgomery doubled, driving in Escotto, to tie the game at 3-3. Two batters later, Abdiel Layer singled, scoring Montgomery, to put the Explorers in front, 4-3.

The Explorers added to the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever David Shaw, Henry George walked, then took second on a wild pitch, then stole third. Zac Vooletich walked and stole second. Lincoln intentionally walked D'Shawn Knowles, to load the bases. Two batters later, Torin Montgomery singled, plating George and Vooletich, to make it a 6-3 Sioux City lead. Then, a passed ball scored Knowles, to put the Explorers up 7-3.

Ben DeTaeye came on to pitch for Sioux City in the top of the ninth. He got Jack Cone to ground out to first. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk and took second on defensive indifference. A passed ball advanced Bautista, Jr., to third. However, DeTaeye struck out Brody Fahr, swinging, and got Mikey Kane to fly out to right field, to end the game.

Sioux City starter Kyle Marman (8-3) earned the win, pitching 8.0 innings, giving up three runs off ten hits, struck out nine and walked two, while throwing 135 pitches. Ben DeTaeye pitched 1.0 inning, walked one and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Franny Cobos (5-2), suffered the loss, pitching 4.1 innings, giving up four runs, off five hits, struck out one and walked two. Dylan Beck pitched 1.2 innings, gave up one hit and struck out one. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. David Shaw worked 0.2 innings, yielding three runs off one hit, struck out one and walked three. Jacob Roberts worked 0.1 innings and struck out one.

Offensively for the Explorers, D'Shawn Knowles was 2-for-3. Maikol Escotto was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Torin Montgomery went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Abdiel Layer went 1-for-3 with one run batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-4. Brody Fahr went 1-for-5 and knocked in two runs. Kyle Battle was 2-for-4. Gustavo Sosa went 2-for-3 and drove in one run.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. RHP Dylan Castaneda (2-4, 4.77 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Jared Wetherbee (8-3, 3.28 ERA) will take the mound for Sioux City. The first pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home date for the Saltdogs will be Tuesday, August 26th, when Lincoln hosts the Cleburne Railroaders in a doubleheader. The two seven-inning games will begin at 5:30 p.m. The night will be a "Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three school supplies to benefit LPS Community Learning Centers, plus, receive a FREE general admission ticket, sponsored by Celerion. It will also be "Taco Tuesday", with specials for two tacos at just $6. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







