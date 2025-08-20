No-quit Dogs win game of the year

The Dogs and DockHounds played what turned out to be the most entertaining game of the Dogs season on Tuesday night, with Chicago pulling out a 7-6 win in extra innings. Steven Lacey got the start for the Dogs, and per usual, struggled early, but settled down in the third inning. Lake Country tagged him for three runs in the first two innings, but couldn't do anything else against the Dogs starter. Lacey was ejected after voicing his opinions on the strike zone to the home plate umpire following the last out in the fifth, but was over 100 pitches at that point in the game, and was done anyway. His final line included five innings, three earned runs, and four strikeouts, and he left the game with his team down 3-0. Chicago got one back on a Tripp Clark double in the fifth that scored Chance Sisco, and another in the seventh when Dusty Stroup scored on a wild pitch. However, this was just the start of Stroup's insane night. In the bottom of the ninth, Dusty led off the inning against ex-MLB reliever Robert Gsellman. The first pitch was a fastball grooved down the middle, and Stroup hit an opposite field, game-tying solo home run, knotting the score up at three. Unfortunately for Chicago, the DockHounds came out swinging in the tenth, and scored three runs off of Trey Braithwaite on a two-out, bases-clearing double from Demetrius Sims. But the Dogs wouldn't quit. Despite an 0-20 streak, Brantley Bell came up to the plate swinging for the fences in the bottom half with the Dogs down three, and did not miss. A missile to left field tied the game again at six a piece. Finally, Stroup came up again later in the inning with runners on first and second, and pulled a breaking ball into left field, depositing the walkoff hit down the line for an insane Dogs comeback win. Game 5 of 9 on the season's final homestand is set for 6:30 pm on Wednesday evening, as the Dogs look to win the series against the first place team in the East. Bryce Schaum gets the ball for Chicago. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







