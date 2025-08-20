Kyle Crigger Dominates in RedHawks' Series-Opening Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Jose Sermo

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Jose Sermo(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - RedHawks starter Kyle Crigger fanned nine Gary SouthShore RailCats batters and allowed only three hits Tuesday night in a dominant 8-0 Fargo-Moorhead win in front of 3,066 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

It's the fourth time Crigger has gone 6+ innings and allowed no runs in 17 starts this season. He moves to 7-4 on the year with a 3.29 ERA and a team-leading 103.2 innings pitched.

Lamar Sparks homered and the top five batters in the RedHawks lineup all had multiple hits Tuesday, with Jose Sermo adding three hits and two RBIs and Michael Hallquist answering with two hits and three RBIs of his own.

In total, Fargo-Moorhead's pitchers allowed five hits and only two runners to get to second base. Colten Davis and Parker Harm combined to complete the final 1.2 innings of relief after Crigger's phenomenal outing.

The RedHawks (51-37) remain in third place in the AAPB's West Division, six games back of Sioux City, 1.5 behind Kansas City and a game ahead of Sioux Falls. Those four teams have now clinched playoff spots in the division, with the seeding yet to be decided over the next two weeks.

Fargo-Moorhead and Gary (33-55) will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night with a 7:02 p.m. game at Newman Outdoor Field.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.