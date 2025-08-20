Monarchs Shut out Goldeyes, End Slim Playoff Hopes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mason Hart/Kansas City Monarchs) Tanner O'Tremba of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mason Hart/Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-50) were officially eliminated from postseason contention Tuesday evening following an 11-0 loss to the Kansas City Monarchs (53-36) at Legends Field.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the fourth inning when John Nogowski hit a two-run home run to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead. Robbie Glendinning extended the advantage an inning later with a three-run shot to left field, making it 5-0.

The Monarchs continued to add on late, as Jorge Bonifacio delivered a solo home run in the seventh before Kansas City broke the game open with a five-run eighth. RBIs from Andrés Noriega, Micah Pries, Bonifacio, Gilliam, and Glendinning rounded out the 11-0 final.

Goldeyes starter Luke Boyd (4-9) took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, while striking out three. The bullpen saw appearances from Trevor Brigden, Ben Onyshko, Joe Jaco, and Zan Rose.

Kansas City's Ashton Goudeau (4-5) earned the win, limiting Winnipeg to just three hits across six innings.

The Goldeyes close out the series Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Ben Kowalski (2-0, 1.08 ERA) will start for Winnipeg against Grant Gambrell (1-2, 4.40 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 22 when they will open a weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is Soirée Francophone, celebrating Manitoba's vibrant Francophone community, while Saturday is the ever-popular Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy the game! The weekend wraps up with a Churchill Trip Giveaway on Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

