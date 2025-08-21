Nogowski's Sac Fly Ends Marathon Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Jaylyn Williams (left) and John Nogowski of the Kansas City Monarchs

(Kansas City Monarchs) Jaylyn Williams (left) and John Nogowski of the Kansas City Monarchs(Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - John Nogowski helped end the Kansas City Monarchs' playoff hopes in 2024.

Now, he's hunting down his former employers.

Nogowski's walk-off sacrifice fly lifted the Monarchs to a 4-3 victory in 13 innings over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Legends Field. The game marked the most innings in a Monarchs game since a 16- inning classic against the Chicago Dogs in the 2023 Miles Wolff Cup Finals.

The Monarchs (54-36) moved within 3.5 games of the Sioux City Explorers for first place in the American Association West Division. They increased their lead over Fargo-Moorhead in the race for the No. 2 seed to 2.5 games.

Even after becoming the sixth different Monarchs player to deliver a walk-off in 2025, Nogowski made it about his teammates.

"It was cool to be the last hitter of the game, but there was a lot going up to that," Nogowski said.

"That's a great team win."

Josh Bissonette provided the team's best defensive play in the top of the 13th. The Monarchs shortstop made an incredible diving stop to his right, robbing Miles Simmington of a go-ahead RBI single.

"We don't win that game if JB doesn't make that play at short," Nogowski praised. "He's been incredible all year. He shows up every day and plays his butt off."

Nogowski kept the game going in the 11th inning. The former St. Louis Cardinal and Pittsburgh Pirate lobbed a game-tying RBI single to shallow center field to knot the game at three.

The Monarch first baseman stepped in with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the inning.

He lifted a fly ball to deep center field, scoring Micah Pries.

"Growing up, I've always learned to play the game the right way," Nogowski said. "These games are similar to the playoff games we will have. They're going to be tight."

The Monarchs and Goldeyes (37-52) remained deadlocked for seven innings. Isiah Gilliam tied the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Kansas City's bullpen threw 9.1 innings in relief of Grant Gambrell without giving up an earned run.

Six different relievers came together to hold Winnipeg in check.

"All our relievers kept it tight," Nogowski said.

Jeff Hakason (5-1) kept his composure to hang another zero in the top of the 13th.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs have an off day on Thursday to travel to Cleburne, Texas to take on the Railroaders for a weekend series. First pitch on Friday is slated for 7:06 pm, fans can tune in on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy App.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.