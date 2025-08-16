RedHawks Complete Comeback Win in Front of Sold-out Crowd

FARGO - With a sold-out crowd of 4,781 fans on hand at Newman Outdoor Field Friday night, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Cleburne Railroaders.

Peter Brookshaw's sacrifice safety squeeze bunt scored Michael Hallquist from third for the game-winning run after the RedHawks allowed the Railroaders back into the game with four runs in the top of the inning.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Hallquist and Juan Fernandez set the table for Brookshaw with one out in the eighth.

Jose Sermo rocketed a line drive two-run homer in the fourth inning, measured at 116 miles per hour, off the top of the right field wall to give Fargo-Moorhead a 2-1 lead, and Hunter Clanin's RBI groundout in the seventh put the home team up by two heading into the eighth.

Shane Barringer was tremendous for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing only one unearned run and three hits in seven innings pitched. He struck out one batter and walked four.

Colten Davis got the win after pitching the eighth inning for the RedHawks and Garrett Alexander got his 12th save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

With the win and losses by Sioux City and Kansas City, the RedHawks (49-36) pick up a game on each in the West Division standings. Fargo-Moorhead sits in third after Friday's play, five games behind the Explorers and one back of the Monarchs.

The RedHawks will continue their series with the Railroaders on Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

