Saltdogs Drop Friday Night Matchup with Canaries

Published on August 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska- The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 10-1, Friday night at Haymarket Park. The Canaries have won three out of the first four games in the weeklong, six-game series. Lincoln's Mikey Kane reached safely in his 14th straight game and Kyle Battle hit safely in his fourth straight game, in the defeat.

Sioux Falls (48-37) scored 10 runs off eight hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (32-52) plated one run with six hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-seven minutes, in front of 5,155 fans.

The Canaries began the scoring in the top of the first. With one out, Jabari Henry singled against Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen. A balk advanced Henry to third, then, a wild pitch got Henry to third base. Matt Bottcher drew a walk. Then, Calvin Estrada drove in Henry with a ground out to second, to make the score, 1-0.

In the top of the second, Trevor Achenbach drew a one-out walk. Then, Drey Dirksen doubled, scoring Achenbach, to make the score 2-0. The next batter, Joe Vos, singled. Then, Matt Ruiz manufactured a safety-squeeze bunt, scoring Dirksen, to make it a 3-0 Sioux Falls lead. The next batter, Jabari Henry, singled, scoring Vos, to put the Canaries up 4-0.

The Saltdogs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. Kyle Battle led off with a walk, then, stole second. Drew DeVine walked. Then, Lincoln executed a double-steal, putting runners at second and third. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa singled, scoring Battle, to make the score, 4-1.

Sioux Falls got the run back in the top of the third. With two outs, Peter Zimmerman hit a solo home run to left field, his 10th of the season, to make the score 5-1.

The Canaries added another run in the top of the fifth. Jabari Henry and Matt Bottcher reached on back-to-back walks. Henry advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then, Calvin Estrada grounded into a 5-4-3 double play, however, Henry scored, making it a 6-1 Sioux Falls lead.

In the top of the ninth, the visitors put the game out of reach. Facing Lincoln reliever Sean Mullen, Drey Dirksen reached on a walk. Then, Joe Vos singled. The Canaries executed their own double-steal, to put runners at second and third. Then, Matt Ruiz singled, scoring Dirksen and Vos, to make it 8-1. Three batters later, Calvin Estrada hit his 19th home run of the season, a two-run shot to left, to put Sioux Falls up 10-1.

Charlie Hasty came on to pitch for the Canaries in the bottom of the ninth and got Mikey Kane, Neyfy Castillo and Kyle Battle to all fly out to end the game.

Sioux Falls starter Cole LaLonde (3-4) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one run, off six hits, struck out three and walked three. Kody Dalen pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Nathan Cully and Charlie Hasty pitched one clean inning, apiece.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (6-8) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, yielding six runs, off five hits, struck out four and walked four. Dylan Beck worked 2.0 innings, surrendering one hit, struck out one and walked two. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning and gave up four runs off three hits, struck out one and walked one.

Offensively for the Canaries, Matt Ruiz was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Jabari Henry was 2-for-3 and drove in one run. Calvin Estrada went 1-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run. Peter Zimmerman was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Drey Dirksen went 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Joe Vos was 2-for-4.

For the Saltdogs, Rolando Espinosa was 1-for-3 with one run batted in.

Game Five of the series is Saturday night. RHP Nate Blain (4-4, 4.46 ERA) will be on the mound for Lincoln. Sioux Falls will throw newly acquired right-hander, Matt Solter. The first pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. Saturday night's game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.







